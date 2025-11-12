former american ballet theatre dancer builds teaching empire one student at a time

When Roni Mahler stepped away from American Ballet Theatre after three seasons, she made a choice that would define the rest of her career. Rather than pursuing the spotlight of professional dance, she chose something more lasting: the personal dream of teaching ballet to anyone, at any age, for any reason.

Today, nearly six decades later, Mahler runs a thriving teaching practice that spans generations and continents. She conducts 17 Zoom classes per week, teaches extended in-person sessions twice yearly in New York City and once a year in Virginia, and maintains connections with students she first taught in the 1970s and 1980s. Her journey from the stages of American Ballet Theatre, where she was guided by (among others) the masterful Antony Tudor, Agnes DeMille, and José Limon, to becoming a beloved mentor illustrates how sometimes the greatest impact happens not in the spotlight, but in the studio.​

From Stage to Studio

Mahler's transition from performer to educator began in 1974, when she started teaching ballet as an Assistant Professor of Dance at Kansas State University while navigating the demands of being a single mother to her son Erik. "I have no regrets about this decision, as it led to a fulfilling career as a teacher and opened up new opportunities," Mahler reflects on leaving her performing career to focus on her family.​

Her departure from American Ballet Theatre marked not an ending, but a beginning. What started as a practical decision to balance motherhood with her passion for dance evolved into something much larger, a teaching philosophy that would touch hundreds of lives over the decades.

A Personal Training Approach to Ballet

Mahler's teaching philosophy centers on individualized attention. "Let me be your 'ballet personal trainer,'" she tells prospective students. "Together, we'll target areas that need strengthening, and maximize your overall performance".​

This personalized approach distinguishes her from conventional class formats. Whether working with devoted students or dancers returning after time away, Mahler offers what her website describes as "warmth, clarity, and a lifetime of experience" in every session. Her signature teaching style, begun under Madame Maria Yurieva Swoboda and shaped by George Balanchine and generations of classical ballet tradition, brings timeless technique to modern platforms.

Building Through Word of Mouth

Unlike today's digital-first world, Mahler built her teaching reputation the old-fashioned way: through excellence and personal connection. Her practice expanded primarily through word-of-mouth referrals, a testament to the quality of instruction and care she provided each student.​

The personal approach that defined her early teaching years remains central to her practice today. Even as she has embraced technology, Mahler maintains the individual attention that has always characterized her work.

Pandemic Pivot and Digital Connections

When COVID-19 forced dance studios to close, many instructors struggled to adapt. Mahler, however, found opportunity in the challenge. The shift to online teaching through Zoom not only allowed her to continue working but also reconnected her with former students from decades past.​

The pandemic helped her reach former students from the 1970s and 1980s, showing how digital platforms became a bridge across time, reuniting teachers and students who had lost touch over the years. Today, dancers can join her from anywhere in the world for live Zoom classes in barre and pointe.​

This technological adaptation wasn't just about survival; it was about expansion. With help from her niece, Kristen Fredericks, who created her website, Mahler embraced the digital age while maintaining her personal teaching style.​