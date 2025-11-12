Former American Ballet Theatre Dancer Builds Teaching Empire One Student at a Time
Nov. 12 2025, Published 1:23 a.m. ET
When Roni Mahler stepped away from American Ballet Theatre after three seasons, she made a choice that would define the rest of her career. Rather than pursuing the spotlight of professional dance, she chose something more lasting: the personal dream of teaching ballet to anyone, at any age, for any reason.
Today, nearly six decades later, Mahler runs a thriving teaching practice that spans generations and continents. She conducts 17 Zoom classes per week, teaches extended in-person sessions twice yearly in New York City and once a year in Virginia, and maintains connections with students she first taught in the 1970s and 1980s. Her journey from the stages of American Ballet Theatre, where she was guided by (among others) the masterful Antony Tudor, Agnes DeMille, and José Limon, to becoming a beloved mentor illustrates how sometimes the greatest impact happens not in the spotlight, but in the studio.
From Stage to Studio
Mahler's transition from performer to educator began in 1974, when she started teaching ballet as an Assistant Professor of Dance at Kansas State University while navigating the demands of being a single mother to her son Erik. "I have no regrets about this decision, as it led to a fulfilling career as a teacher and opened up new opportunities," Mahler reflects on leaving her performing career to focus on her family.
Her departure from American Ballet Theatre marked not an ending, but a beginning. What started as a practical decision to balance motherhood with her passion for dance evolved into something much larger, a teaching philosophy that would touch hundreds of lives over the decades.
A Personal Training Approach to Ballet
Mahler's teaching philosophy centers on individualized attention. "Let me be your 'ballet personal trainer,'" she tells prospective students. "Together, we'll target areas that need strengthening, and maximize your overall performance".
This personalized approach distinguishes her from conventional class formats. Whether working with devoted students or dancers returning after time away, Mahler offers what her website describes as "warmth, clarity, and a lifetime of experience" in every session. Her signature teaching style, begun under Madame Maria Yurieva Swoboda and shaped by George Balanchine and generations of classical ballet tradition, brings timeless technique to modern platforms.
Building Through Word of Mouth
Unlike today's digital-first world, Mahler built her teaching reputation the old-fashioned way: through excellence and personal connection. Her practice expanded primarily through word-of-mouth referrals, a testament to the quality of instruction and care she provided each student.
The personal approach that defined her early teaching years remains central to her practice today. Even as she has embraced technology, Mahler maintains the individual attention that has always characterized her work.
Pandemic Pivot and Digital Connections
When COVID-19 forced dance studios to close, many instructors struggled to adapt. Mahler, however, found opportunity in the challenge. The shift to online teaching through Zoom not only allowed her to continue working but also reconnected her with former students from decades past.
The pandemic helped her reach former students from the 1970s and 1980s, showing how digital platforms became a bridge across time, reuniting teachers and students who had lost touch over the years. Today, dancers can join her from anywhere in the world for live Zoom classes in barre and pointe.
This technological adaptation wasn't just about survival; it was about expansion. With help from her niece, Kristen Fredericks, who created her website, Mahler embraced the digital age while maintaining her personal teaching style.
Bridging Digital and In-Person Instruction
While Zoom has expanded her reach globally, Mahler continues to value face-to-face instruction. She maintains ties with prestigious institutions like Ballet Academy East in New York, where she teaches extended in-person sessions twice a year. She also teaches once annually in Virginia, maintaining deep connections with regional dance communities.
Her availability for select in-person teaching engagements, including master classes, workshops, and one-on-one sessions, allows her to bring what she describes as "thoughtful guidance and inspiration to dancers of all ages".
The Unique Voice
Mahler's approach to teaching and her memoir, "Tomboy Ballerina," reflects her belief in authentic, personal connection. She describes writing her book "in the first person, as if I’m having a conversation with my readers." The memoir chronicles her journey "from a spirited tomboy to a celebrated ballerina," sharing "the triumphs, heartbreaks, and backstage moments that shaped a remarkable life in dance."
Her connection to baseball legend Mickey Mantle, whom she used "as inspiration during difficult times in her ballet career", speaks to her ability to find role models in unexpected places and share those connections with her students. Even Emmy-winning sports broadcaster Bob Costas provided a blurb for her book, recognizing the unique perspective she brings to the dance world.
Beyond the Studio
Mahler's influence extends across multiple platforms and geographies. Her son Erik, now 57 and working in sports media in Russell, Kansas, represents another facet of her success; proof that her decision to prioritize family alongside career created lasting value.
The scope of her current practice, 17 weekly Zoom classes plus regular in-person intensive sessions, demonstrates that even in her later years, Mahler remains deeply committed to teaching. Each class represents not just instruction in technique, but the continuation of a legacy built on personal connection and excellence.
A Legacy in Motion
While many former dancers transition to teaching after leaving the stage, what makes Roni Mahler's story remarkable is how she transformed that transition into something larger than either role alone. She built not just a teaching practice, but a community that spans generations and geography.
Her journey from studying under George Balanchine at American Ballet Theatre to conducting Zoom classes and in-person intensives across the country illustrates a fundamental truth about impact: sometimes the greatest performances happen not on stage, but in the quiet moments when knowledge passes from teacher to student, building something that lasts far beyond any single career.
As Mahler continues to teach and share her story through her book and media appearances, she embodies the idea that true success in the arts isn't always measured by fame or accolades, but by the lives touched and the passion shared. One student at a time, she has built an empire of influence that extends far beyond the footlights, proving that sometimes the most important stages are the ones where we choose to make our daily stand.