forrest smith says her onlyfans career makes it hard to form new friendships

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In a candid and relatable video, Forrest Smith opened up about a surprisingly common struggle: making new friends while navigating a job that comes with heavy stigma. Her honesty struck a chord, especially as she questioned whether the fear of judgment is often bigger in our minds than in reality. Opening Up About An Unconventional Career

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Forrest begins by asking her audience for advice, immediately setting a vulnerable tone. She shares that she works as a “mattress actress,” a playful yet widely understood euphemism for adult content creation. While she embraces her work, discussing it with new people is where things get complicated. In social settings, like a recent cooking class she attended with her partner, she finds herself shutting down. Even when conversations flow naturally, the inevitable question, “What do you do for work?” creates internal tension. The ‘Social Media’ Safety Net To avoid awkwardness, Forrest often defaults to saying she works in social media. Technically, it’s true. A significant portion of her work revolves around content creation, marketing, and online engagement. But while this answer helps her dodge immediate discomfort, it also creates a subtle barrier. It prevents deeper authenticity in new relationships, something she clearly values. Fear Vs. Reality

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One of the most striking parts of her reflection is her realization that her fears may not be grounded in actual experience. “I really haven’t had many bad experiences revealing what I do,” she admits. This moment highlights a universal truth: people often anticipate rejection or judgment far more than they actually experience it. Forrest acknowledges that much of her anxiety might be self-created, shaped by societal stigma rather than real-life interactions. Letting People In, But When?

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Forrest wrestles with a key question: should she let people get to know her first before revealing what she does, or just say it outright? It’s a dilemma many people face, not just those in unconventional careers. Timing, trust, and comfort all play a role in how much we share and when. Forrest’s instinct to build connection first is understandable, but she’s also questioning whether holding back is limiting her ability to form genuine bonds. Owning The Narrative

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