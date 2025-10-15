Founder and Creator of Popflex Cassey Ho Says It's 'Surreal' That 'Icons' Wear Her Apparel: 'I'm So Lucky'

Article continues below advertisement

Cassey Ho started Popflex in 2016, but she had been working behind the scenes to bring her vision to life way before that.

"It all started with a yoga bag I designed in college when I couldn’t find a bag that was equally as functional as it was cute. I needed a bag that could fit all my Pilates class essentials: my mat, keys, water bottle, towel, CD’s etc. Everything out there was ugly so I had no choice but to buy fabric and make my own. Turns out I wasn’t the only one who wanted this! My students asked me where I got it, and eventually I started making them for some of my first customers," Ho exclusively tells OK!.

"Around the same time, I started a YouTube channel in 2009 to share my Pilates workouts and unintentionally, ended up building a following. It was never the plan to build a community but it’s this community that has led me to where I am today. They began asking for shirts, then mats, then bottles, and eventually, it led to me starting my own activewear brand with Popflex in 2016! I was so excited 1) to be wearing my own designs in my own workout videos and 2) to finally be living out my childhood dream of being a fashion designer," she continues.

Source: Cassey Ho Cassey Ho started the brand in 2016.

Growing up, Ho always "wanted" to be a fashion designer, and her "journey as a fitness instructor brought my attention to a lot of problems with activewear," which is what eventually led her to create Popflex.

"Many brands out there prioritize profit and follow trend reports. We do none of that. We have no investors to tell us what to do — our customers are the ones we serve! Every comment and review is read, and the goal is always to create something that solves a problem and has a WHY for existing. Everything I design has a story, a soul, a purpose. Additionally, you’ll never see me launch a product I’m not completely satisfied with. The trust we have built with our community is something I will do everything to protect," she explains. Popflex is now beloved by many celebs, including Taylor Swift, who wore the plum-colored Twirl Skort, a pair of black Criss-Cross Hourglass Booty Shorts and the now-viral lavender Pirouette Skort with a matching Corset Bra in her “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” music video.

Source: Popflex Pictured: The now-viral Taylor Swift skirt.

"It feels surreal to be recognized by these icons whom I have admired and looked up to for so many years! Popflex does not have a huge advertising and marketing budget, we don’t have investors, and I still film, edit and post my own videos and make decisions based on what my heart tells me to do! It’s very untraditional, especially for a company of our size. So, to see a celeb wear one of my designs is still shocking! Like how and where did they hear about Popflex!?" she says. As a certified Pilates and fitness instructor "who has been teaching since the aughts," the businesswoman feels like she has an advantage in knowing what her clients — and other fitness gurus — want.

Source: Popflex The designer is 'so proud' of her team.

"I don’t make things unless I know I can improve upon it — so many of my designs were born from some kind of frustration I personally experienced while teaching (ahem, cameltoe from front seams on leggings)! Then, as more people left their problems in the comments section, I read each one, listened closely, and solved for their problems, too. THIS is why Popflex keeps innovating and keeps on growing!" she says. "Every piece is intentionally designed and special to me, but there are a few that have become iconic for our brand. Obviously, the Pirouette Skort is one, because Taylor Swift wore it! I still can’t believe it. The Zip Cloud Hoodie and Crisscross Hourglass Leggings and Flares are viral staples that we are also known for. My current obsession is The Corset Zip Jacket. I’m wearing it right now, and it’s the perfect Pilates jacket — not only does it snatch your waist, it also comes with thumbholes, watch openings, a removable hood, and so much built-in functionality while still keeping you looking so sleek," she adds. This is just the beginning for Ho, who is "so proud" of her team and what they've been able to create.

Source: Cassey Ho Cassey Ho always 'wanted' to be a designer.

"It took years of heartbreak to understand how to hire the right people and how to build the company culture that we have today. I’m surrounded by so much talent, kindness, and people who not only strongly believe in what we do but also genuinely love being around one another. I’m so lucky to have each and every one of my team with me on this journey," she shares, adding they're "entering into some unexpected categories for an activewear" in the future.

"I can’t tell you exactly what it is yet, but what I CAN tell you is that we’re taking a very popular piece of clothing that has historically been rigid and uncomfortable and we’re making it the stretchiest, comfiest version of this thing, ever!" she teases. "It’s been really fun entering new categories like Swimwear, Casualwear, and just recently Maternity — learning about what works, doesn’t work, and giving it the Popflex touch of function x fashion. So, I plan to keep exploring and keep testing improvements where it could make a positive impact for the wearer!"

She concludes: "In the short term, I’m excited to keep stretching our limits beyond activewear as we expand into new categories. Thinking long term, my dream is for Popflex to continue to innovate as we test the limits of fashion and function, while being the private channel best fitting clothing brand in the world for women."