Fox Host Praises Donald Trump's Red-Carpet Welcome for Xi Jinping: 'The President Is a Hospitality Person First'

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Fox's Brian Kilmeade took on the task of putting a positive spin on President Donald Trump's red-carpet rollout for Chinese president Xi Jinping, praising Trump as a "hospitality person" in a September 24 Fox and Friends segment. “I am not against meeting with China, the pomp and circumstances, red carpet — this is what the president does,” Kilmeade said. “The president is a business guy. 'Diplomatically, that’s not what [Henry] Kissinger would do.’ Doesn’t matter. The president is a hospitality person first.”

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Trump Gave Xi the Red Carpet Treatment

Source: MEGA Military personnel dusted the carpet for Xi.

Trump, 80, drew sharp criticism from members of both parties for meeting President Xi as soon as he stepped off the plane at Joint Base Andrews on September 23. Trump had a red carpet brought in for President Xi to walk down as he began a two-day state visit, which will last until the 25th. The stunt led to several surreal clips, including American military personnel on their hands and knees buffing the carpet before Xi descended from his plane. Trump also had a military flyover mark the occasion. The American president winced as planes flew by while Xi did not register an emotion. The following morning, Trump posted, "I met President Xi at the plane (Airport!) yesterday, and he looks strong, vibrant, and fit - Better than ever. Madam Xi, of course, BEAUTIFUL!"

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'Get Over It'

Source: MEGA Kilmeade defended Trump's 'hospitality.'

To Kilmeade, Trump's rock star treatment of his Chinese rival is part of his "unorthodox" charm. “He wants everyone who comes to this country or comes to one of his clubs to get A-plus treatment," Kilmeade said. "That’s just the way he does it, and nobody does it better. So get over it. He’s an unorthodox president, and he’s gonna make people feel good when they come to visit.”

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Social Media Aghast at the Ceremony

Source: MEGA Many critics were humiliated by Trump's fawning display.

Not many shared Kilmeade's enthusiasm. "Our military on their hands and knees wiping off the red carpet for the Chinese. A perfect metaphor for where we are with Trump," said MeidasTouch Editor-in-Chief Ron Filipkowski. Laura Loomer, an unofficial Trump advisor, also voiced her disapproval, writing, "A red carpet for a communist dictator who is giving satellite imagery to Iran to target and kill American service members fighting in the war with Iran." Loomer also pointed out it the oddly warm reception for China's leader when two months earlier, Trump had accused China of meddling in the 2020 election to "steal" the election for Joe Biden.

Trump Will Talk AI With Xi

Source: MEGA Trump preps to chat AI with Xi.