Fox News Host Kayleigh McEnany Trolled on Social Media After Claiming There Was Only 'Standing Room' at 'Melania' Opening Weekend
Feb. 3 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany became the subject of online ridicule after describing what she said was an overwhelmingly enthusiastic crowd at a screening of Melania.
Her remarks quickly went viral, with critics pointing out inconsistencies in how movie theaters typically operate.
'Standing Room Only'
During the segment on Tuesday, McEnany claimed her mother attended a screening of Melania in Florida.
"My mom went to see Melania. She said the theater was packed, it was standing room only. People were cheering through it, they were excited. It was interactive — people interplaying with the film. She said it was just electric," the host shared.
'Unbelievable Lie'
Viewers were quick to push back on McEnany’s description, flooding social media with sarcastic responses and disbelief.
"MAGA can never just lie about something. They always have to lie in the most extravagant ways possible," someone wrote.
"Kayleigh couldn't be more noxious in her gaslighting even if she ate nothing but beans for a month," another said.
"The 'interactive' part is fascinating. Was it a Rocky Horror Picture Show vibe?" a person wondered.
"And somehow this is the wildest, unreal, most unbelievable lie she's ever told," a user wrote.
"No video of that though......" someone observed.
'Made Up Story'
Other critics seized on the "standing room only" claim as impossible.
"Standing room only in a movie theater because everyone knows that’s how movie theaters work — they sell you tickets that don’t come with a seat," a user shared.
"Standing room only in a movie theater…" another pondered.
"Yeah, movie theaters usually sell tickets that let people just stand in the back. That's totally a thing that happens in real life," a sarcastic comment read.
"I'm guessing the fire marshal is also in the Epstein files, and that's why he let the theater be over capacity?" a person questioned.
"No standing room allowed in the theatre; it's against fire safety regulations and the capacity permit," a user declared.
Another said: "Her mom, not herself, went to see it at a standing-only theater? I have once gone to a drive-in theater, but never heard or seen a standing room only. Must be a made-up story for MAGA cult."
Oscar Nomination
The TV personality has also gone further in her praise of the documentary, suggesting that Melania deserves an Academy Award.
During the segment, McEnany argued the film should be considered for an Oscar and claimed Melania Trump would dominate the red carpet if she attended the ceremony.
"If she was to go, she would be the best dressed and the classiest dressed by a long shot," McEnany said.