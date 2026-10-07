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‘You Have to Compartmentalize’: Fox News' Jesse Watters Says Voting for Ken Paxton Is Like Listening to Michael Jackson

Split image of Ken Paxton and Jesse Watters
Source: MEGA

Jesse Watters may not have done Ken Paxton any favors by comparing him to Michael Jackson.

Oct. 7 2026, Published 5:10 p.m. ET

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Fox News host Jesse Watters has not exactly given a ringing endorsement to Texas Senate candidate Ken Paxton, comparing voting for the Republican candidate is akin to listening to the music of accused child predator Michael Jackson.

The outspoken host of The Five, who frequently makes headline-grabbing controversial statements, told Republicans they had to "compartmentalize" and vote for candidates that they otherwise may dislike.

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'This Guy Sucks'

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Photo of Watters did not seem to be a fan of Ken Paxton.
Source: MEGA

Jesse Watters did not seem to be a fan of Ken Paxton.

The comments came during the October 5 edition of The Five when the show's liberal panelist, Jessica Tarlov, pointed to recent polling showing Democratic candidates up in "states we have no business being up in.”

Watters struggled to find the bright side in some floundering GOP candidates in what are usually red strongholds, specifically looking at Texas and Ohio.

"The new strategy from the president — he’s basically saying, ‘I don’t like [Republican Ohio gubernatorial candidate] Vivek Ramaswamy either. Ken Paxton — the guy sucks. But you’ve gotta vote for him.’ Because you have to compartmentalize,” Watters offered.

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Jesse Watters Compared Ken Paxton to Michael Jackson and O.J. Simpson

Photo of Watters said voting for Paxton is like listening to Michael Jackson.
Source: MEGA

Jesse Watters said voting for Ken Paxton is like listening to Michael Jackson.

Donald Trump has repeatedly dogged on Paxton on the campaign trail, couching praise about his time as Texas' attorney general with cracks about his looks and personality. The president has said Paxton "may not be the best looking guy" and said he can be a "pain in the a-- sometimes."

“We do this all the time,” Watters said. “Michael Jackson’s peccadilloes. I ignore them because I love his music.”

He also compared Paxton to accused murderer and former NFL star O.J. Simpson.

“Also, O.J. Simpson — not guilty. My point is this — the NFL owners do it every time. They’ll sign some jerk because he can flat-out play football, and the guy wins… Everybody doesn’t have the type of charisma that Donald Trump has.”

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Ken Paxton Struggles in His Race

Photo of Paxton is behind in nearly every poll in his race.
Source: MEGA

Ken Paxton is behind in nearly every poll in his race.

Paxton is struggling in his race against Democrat James Talarico. Every poll taken for the race between September 10 and October 3 has Talarico ahead, per 270toWin. Paxton was Trump's preferred candidate in the state's Republican primary, and the attorney general ultimately defeated incumbent John Cornyn.

However, Paxton has been mired in scandal from his time as Attorney General. He has been investigated by the FBI, impeached, accused of infidelity, sued for firing whistleblowers and accused of giving a child abuser a one-day prison sentence.

Donald Trump Tries to Boost Struggling Ohio Candidates

Photo of Trump stumped for Ramaswamy, who is also struggling in his race.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump stumped for Vivek Ramaswamy, who is also struggling in his race.

Ramaswamy drew jokes for a clip of him struggling to pick up a child at a rally in early October. Trump stumped for Ramaswamy a the rally, and forewent the side-eyed jokes at Ramaswamy's expense that he gives Paxton.

However, Ramaswamy is trailing in his race, as is Ohio's Republican Senate candidate, John Husted.

Per a Marist poll taken in late September, Ramaswamy is down six points to the Democrat, Amy Acton, while Husted is down eight to Sherrod Brown.

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