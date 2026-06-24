or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Babies > Fox News
OK LogoBABIES

Fox News Roasted for Oddly Complaining About Teen Pregnancy Rates Declining: 'Handmaid's Tale Vibes Right Here'

image of Fox News
Source: @factpostnews/X

Dr. Marc Siegel discussed the low birth rates on Fox News' 'America's Newsroom.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 24 2026, Updated 2:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Fox News is being criticized for their stance on teen pregnancy, as the network weirdly complained how low the birth rates are.

During a segment on the show America's Newsroom, medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel discussed the possible causes of the fertility percentage decrease with host Dana Perino.

Article continues below advertisement

The Fertility Rate Decreased Between Ages 15-19

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @factpostnews/X

'So we are promoting teenage pregnancy now? Sounds Republican to me,' someone blasted on X about the Fox News clip.

"We still have 3.6 million births a year, but the problem is teens and young adults. From ages 15–19, the fertility rate is down 7%, and it's down 70% over the last two decades," Siegel explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Slammed the Network for Their Position on Teen Pregnancy

image of Fox News
Source: @factpostnews/X

Dr. Marc Siegel gave his take on teen pregnancy.

"We're telling people that are young not to have babies, to wait 'til they're in a more stable life situation, 'til they're more financially secure, maybe they haven't found the right partner," the physician went on.

Viewers across X were dumbfounded over Fox News' opinion and slammed them online.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Fox News

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of Fox News
Source: @factpostnews/X

From ages 15–19, the fertility rate is down 7 perent.

"This is proof that they want undereducated voters," one person wrote, while another stated: "15-19??? That’s who they want to get pregnant??? [What] is wrong with these men??"

"So we are promoting teenage pregnancy now? Sounds Republican to me," an X user rolled their eyes.

Someone else stated: "Creepy and stupid. I say that as a former teen mom. It was a struggle to raise babies before I was ready to properly parent. My kids tell me that did a great job raising me, lol. Children don't need to be raising kids."

Article continues below advertisement

More Women Over 40 Are Having Kids Compared to Teen Moms

Another person said the news segment gave off "Handmaids Tale vibes," referring to the dystopian Hulu TV series based on the famed Margaret Atwood novel about a totalitarian society who advocates for child-bearing slavery.

"There was once a time in America, when a drop in teen pregnancy was celebrated — even strived for," a user added.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more women over the age of 40 are having kids compared to teen mothers.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Fox News
Source: @factpostnews/X

'We still have 3.6 million births a year, but the problem is teens and young adults,' the physician said.

The 2025 report suggested the total number of U.S. births dropped by 14 percent between 1990 and 2023, while birth rates among females younger than 20 declined by 73 percent.

As a result, this decreased from one in eight teen births in 1990 to one in 25 in 2023.

From 1990 to 2023, births among women ages 20–24 declined by 44 percent, and births among women ages 25–29 fell by 23 percent. Meanwhile, the share of births to women over 40 more than tripled, rising from 1.2 percent to 4.1 percent.

"The decline in fertility rates over the past few decades results from declining rates among females younger than 30, coupled with smaller increases in rates among older women," the report noted.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.