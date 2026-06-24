Fox News Roasted for Oddly Complaining About Teen Pregnancy Rates Declining: 'Handmaid's Tale Vibes Right Here'

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Fox News is being criticized for their stance on teen pregnancy, as the network weirdly complained how low the birth rates are. During a segment on the show America's Newsroom, medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel discussed the possible causes of the fertility percentage decrease with host Dana Perino.

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The Fertility Rate Decreased Between Ages 15-19

Fox News complains about low teen pregnancy rates:



"The problem is teens and young adults. From ages 15-19, the fertility rate is down 7%" https://t.co/Pg7O1J43Pq pic.twitter.com/va2HSOpg3g — FactPost (@factpostnews) June 23, 2026 Source: @factpostnews/X 'So we are promoting teenage pregnancy now? Sounds Republican to me,' someone blasted on X about the Fox News clip.

"We still have 3.6 million births a year, but the problem is teens and young adults. From ages 15–19, the fertility rate is down 7%, and it's down 70% over the last two decades," Siegel explained.

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Fans Slammed the Network for Their Position on Teen Pregnancy

Source: @factpostnews/X Dr. Marc Siegel gave his take on teen pregnancy.

"We're telling people that are young not to have babies, to wait 'til they're in a more stable life situation, 'til they're more financially secure, maybe they haven't found the right partner," the physician went on. Viewers across X were dumbfounded over Fox News' opinion and slammed them online.

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Source: @factpostnews/X From ages 15–19, the fertility rate is down 7 perent.

"This is proof that they want undereducated voters," one person wrote, while another stated: "15-19??? That’s who they want to get pregnant??? [What] is wrong with these men??" "So we are promoting teenage pregnancy now? Sounds Republican to me," an X user rolled their eyes. Someone else stated: "Creepy and stupid. I say that as a former teen mom. It was a struggle to raise babies before I was ready to properly parent. My kids tell me that did a great job raising me, lol. Children don't need to be raising kids."

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More Women Over 40 Are Having Kids Compared to Teen Moms

Another person said the news segment gave off "Handmaids Tale vibes," referring to the dystopian Hulu TV series based on the famed Margaret Atwood novel about a totalitarian society who advocates for child-bearing slavery. "There was once a time in America, when a drop in teen pregnancy was celebrated — even strived for," a user added. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more women over the age of 40 are having kids compared to teen mothers.

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Source: @factpostnews/X 'We still have 3.6 million births a year, but the problem is teens and young adults,' the physician said.