Fox News Roasted for Oddly Complaining About Teen Pregnancy Rates Declining: 'Handmaid's Tale Vibes Right Here'
June 24 2026, Updated 2:20 p.m. ET
Fox News is being criticized for their stance on teen pregnancy, as the network weirdly complained how low the birth rates are.
During a segment on the show America's Newsroom, medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel discussed the possible causes of the fertility percentage decrease with host Dana Perino.
The Fertility Rate Decreased Between Ages 15-19
"We still have 3.6 million births a year, but the problem is teens and young adults. From ages 15–19, the fertility rate is down 7%, and it's down 70% over the last two decades," Siegel explained.
Fans Slammed the Network for Their Position on Teen Pregnancy
"We're telling people that are young not to have babies, to wait 'til they're in a more stable life situation, 'til they're more financially secure, maybe they haven't found the right partner," the physician went on.
Viewers across X were dumbfounded over Fox News' opinion and slammed them online.
- Michelle Obama Blamed Herself When She Struggled to Get Pregnant Before She and Barack Welcomed Daughters Through IVF
- Donald Trump Mocked After Sitting on a Black Mat During Fox News Interview: 'That's His Diaper Changing Pad'
- 'Delusional' Jeanine Pirro Brutally Mocked After Making 'Wild' Reflecting Pool Threat: 'Pathetic Joke of an Administration'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"This is proof that they want undereducated voters," one person wrote, while another stated: "15-19??? That’s who they want to get pregnant??? [What] is wrong with these men??"
"So we are promoting teenage pregnancy now? Sounds Republican to me," an X user rolled their eyes.
Someone else stated: "Creepy and stupid. I say that as a former teen mom. It was a struggle to raise babies before I was ready to properly parent. My kids tell me that did a great job raising me, lol. Children don't need to be raising kids."
More Women Over 40 Are Having Kids Compared to Teen Moms
Another person said the news segment gave off "Handmaids Tale vibes," referring to the dystopian Hulu TV series based on the famed Margaret Atwood novel about a totalitarian society who advocates for child-bearing slavery.
"There was once a time in America, when a drop in teen pregnancy was celebrated — even strived for," a user added.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more women over the age of 40 are having kids compared to teen mothers.
The 2025 report suggested the total number of U.S. births dropped by 14 percent between 1990 and 2023, while birth rates among females younger than 20 declined by 73 percent.
As a result, this decreased from one in eight teen births in 1990 to one in 25 in 2023.
From 1990 to 2023, births among women ages 20–24 declined by 44 percent, and births among women ages 25–29 fell by 23 percent. Meanwhile, the share of births to women over 40 more than tripled, rising from 1.2 percent to 4.1 percent.
"The decline in fertility rates over the past few decades results from declining rates among females younger than 30, coupled with smaller increases in rates among older women," the report noted.