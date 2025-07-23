Actor Frank Grillo Says 'God Is Good' After Delta Flight Makes Daring Emergency Landing
Frank Grillo's flight turned into a nail-biting thriller as Delta flight 446 was forced to make an emergency landing at LAX after an engine fire.
On Friday, July 18, the Superman and Captain America: Civil War star was one of 226 passengers on the Boeing 767-400 that safely returned to Los Angeles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has confirmed an investigation is underway regarding the incident.
In the days following the emergency landing, Grillo took to Instagram to reflect on the frightening experience and the conversation he had just before boarding the flight. While walking through LAX, a TMZ reporter asked the actor about his most aspirational goal. Grillo's response? "To make sure all my kids are good before I die."
The outlet shared his comments, which Grillo reposted to his Instagram Stories, captioning it, "When it ain't your time, it ain't your time" alongside a prayer hands emoji. "#GodIsGood."
On the flight's precautionary return to LAX, Grillo expressed his gratitude to the pilot in an Instagram Story that has since expired.
He wrote: "This was my flight to Atlanta Friday. Thankfully our pilot got us back to LAX safely. However… Delta did little upon landing to help passengers and offered me a $12 voucher. Disgusting service. Shame on you, #Delta."
In response to Grillo's comments, a spokesperson for Delta said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly, "As nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people, the flight crew followed training and procedures to safely return to the airport. We appreciate the patience of our customers as our teams worked to get them on their way with another aircraft later Friday, and we apologize to them for the experience."
The dramatic incident captured the attention of social media users as it unfolded. A camera operator for "L.A. Flights," a YouTube channel that livestreams planes arriving and departing from the airport, caught footage of Delta flight 446 as flames erupted from its left engine shortly after takeoff.
"Whoa, what's going on?" the operator exclaimed, keeping the camera focused on the plane. "Hang on, that's not good. That's not good, guys." Fortunately, the plane landed safely and was quickly met by fire trucks on the tarmac.