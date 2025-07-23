Actor Frank Grillo Says 'God Is Good' After Delta Flight Makes Daring Emergency Landing

In the days following the emergency landing, Grillo took to Instagram to reflect on the frightening experience and the conversation he had just before boarding the flight. While walking through LAX, a TMZ reporter asked the actor about his most aspirational goal. Grillo's response? "To make sure all my kids are good before I die."

The outlet shared his comments, which Grillo reposted to his Instagram Stories, captioning it, "When it ain't your time, it ain't your time" alongside a prayer hands emoji. "#GodIsGood."