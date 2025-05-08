NEWS Franno: Bringing Retro Vibes to a New Generation

A new voice is emerging in the Latin music scene—one that brings heart, honesty, and an unmistakable sense of purpose. That voice belongs to Franno, a genre-mixing artist whose path to rising stardom is anything but conventional. In just a few short weeks, Franno’s first two music videos, “Historia de Amor” and “Yo Te Amaré” (both directed by Andres Ibanez), have racked up an astonishing four million views on YouTube. The songs strike a rare balance—offering deeply personal lyrics layered over catchy, contemporary Latin pop arrangements. “Historia de Amor” tells a tender tale of longing and vulnerability, while “Yo Te Amaré” pulses with a tragic, romantic devotion and an irresistible rhythm. Overseen by award-winning producer Rafa Sardina and co-producer Gabi Martinez, the tracks are polished yet soulful, effortlessly crossing between upbeat moments and stirring emotional depth.

Franno’s style evokes the golden age of pop music—his songs bring listeners back to a time when narrative reigned supreme and melodies left a lasting impression. Drawing inspiration from legends like Tom Jones and Elvis Presley, Franno’s music feels like a refreshing return to form: cinematic, expressive, and timeless. It’s no wonder his songs are gaining momentum not just with fans, but with industry tastemakers as well. Franno’s voice is rich with emotion and effortless in delivery. His vocals harken back to the great Latin balladeers of the '70s and '80s, when music was about connection, storytelling, and soul. It’s a sound that has been missing from the mainstream conversation for years, and fans are responding in a big way.

“I’m drawn to this era of music because it reflects a time of cultural depth and raw emotion,” Franno says. “The stories of love, pain, hope, and loss are deeply human and resonate with everyone. In my own style, I aim to capture that same feeling—creating music that connects with people from all generations.” While the Italian-Chilean singer-songwriter has always harbored a deep passion for music, much of his life has been devoted to working as an ICU doctor, dedicating countless days and nights to saving lives. Franno is now fully embracing and honing his musical craft. He credits his advanced vocal training as a pivotal step in this journey. This experience has clearly paid off, as evidenced by his impressive vocal technique.