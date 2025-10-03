fred scarf jewelry launches debut collection with tahitian black pearl jewelry gifts for birthdays and anniversaries

“Black pearls have always fascinated me,” he said. “They’re rare, elegant, and symbolize both love and protection. To me, that makes keepsakes meant to be cherished, whether as a birthday gift, an anniversary gift, or something special for the holidays.”

Sourced from the crystal-clear waters of Tahiti in French Polynesia, the Tahitian Black Pearl earrings are designed with 18K gold-plated 925 sterling silver settings, ensuring both elegance and durability. Each pearl carries its own unique character, with subtle variations in color ranging from silvery overtones to iridescent blues, making no two pairs alike. It is that uniqueness that is at the heart of what makes black pearls so captivating.

Fred Scarf Jewelry launches its debut collection, with Tahitian Black Pearl jewelry designed as a perfect gift for birthdays, holidays, and anniversaries. Founded by entrepreneur Fred Scarf, known for his diverse career spanning tech startups, international modeling, and skincare, the venture is dedicated to the art and rarity of black pearl jewelry. With the debut collection now live, the spotlight is on Tahitian Black Pearl earrings, which Scarf describes as both timeless and deeply personal.

Scarf’s choice to focus on black pearls reflects both artistry and meaning. Unlike their more common white counterparts, black pearls have been regarded as symbols of strength, wisdom, and romance, often exchanged as treasured gifts between loved ones. Scarf’s designs channel this heritage while offering a modern, wearable form of luxury that resonates with today’s consumers.

After years spent building software startups in California, Scarf found success with a skincare company. Yet, despite his financial achievements, he felt that something was missing. He shared, “In my skincare company, we did really well, but it wasn’t my passion. Jewelry, on the other hand, allows me to be artistic and personal. Someone once told me, ‘Your job will never say I love you back to you,’ and that stuck with me. This brand is my way of being part of people’s lives in a more meaningful way, through the memories they create when giving or receiving a piece of jewelry.”

That philosophy informs the very structure of Fred Scarf Jewelry. The debut collection, centered on the Tahitian Black Pearl stud earrings, is already attracting attention from customers who see them as versatile, elegant, and meaningful. The designs are packaged for gifting and shipping within a few days, combining luxury with convenience.

Scarf explains that one of the lessons he learned from his previous ventures is that timing matters, particularly when it comes to celebrating life’s milestones. “We know people want something beautiful, but they also want it quickly and reliably,” he said. “If you forgot a birthday gift or need something special for an anniversary, we make sure you can still deliver a meaningful piece in time.”

The launch of Fred Scarf Jewelry represents a creative pursuit that connects beauty, rarity, and human connection. With his Tahitian Black Pearl earrings at the center of the brand, he hopes to create jewelry that feels both personal and timeless. “I’m doing something I truly love, and helping people celebrate relationships and occasions is the icing on the cake,” Scarf added.