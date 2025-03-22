EXCLUSIVE Freddie Freeman's Wife Chelsea Says Dodgers Winning 2024 World Series Was 'Extra Special' After 'Hard' Year Dealing With Son's Health Scare Source: MEGA Freddie and Chelsea Freeman have been married since 2014.

The Dodgers 2024 World Series win had a different meaning for Freddie Freeman and his family. The famed first baseman's wife, Chelsea, admits the team's championship victory was extra "special" during an exclusive chat with OK! about her partnership with OFF!® Mosquito and Tick Repellents.

Source: OFF! Chelsea Freeman stood by her husband Freddie's side as he and the Dodgers won the 2024 World Series.

"It was amazing. We've won one other World Series back in '21 [with the Atlanta Braves], but I feel like this past year was so special because it was such a hard year for us and everything we went through with my son's health scare, my husband needing ankle surgery after the season [and more]," she explains. In the middle of the MLB season last summer, Freddie and Chelsea's son Maximus, nicknamed Max, was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome — a rare autoimmune disorder that affects the peripheral nervous system, causing weakness, numbness, or in their 4-year-old son Max's case, paralysis.

Source: OFF! Freddie and Chelsea Freeman's 4-year-old son experienced a health scare last year.

While he's expected to make a full recovery, the situation was immensely difficult for Freddie, Chelsea, Max, his twin brother, Brandon, and the couple's eldest son, Frederick 'Charlie' Charles II, 8. "My expectations were very, very low on his performance. For him to go out and do what he did was really, really incredible to watch. It's like a rollercoaster of emotions, that's for sure," Chelsea expresses of her husband.

Source: OFF! Freddie and Chelsea Freeman share three sons: Frederick 'Charlie' Charles II, 8, and twins Brandon and Maximus, 4.

As she dealt with her little boy's medical woes, Chelsea learned a lot about motherhood and attempting to prevent various illnesses and diseases she's able to control. "It's always a juggling act as a mom. You never know what's gonna happen next," the blonde beauty explains. "I definitely experienced a lot of anxiety when I was a first-time mom. It was a whole new level of when you care about someone so much that you want to do everything that you can to protect them."

"Unfortunately you can't protect them from everything, but there are certain things that you can protect them from," she notes. "Like putting out sunscreen, bug spray, teaching them good routines. As long as you're setting them up with a good, fundamental base and schedule and routines, you're setting them up for success." As a mother-of-three, Chelsea emphasizes how "important" it is to get her kids "outside."

Source: OFF! Chelsea Freeman shared her tips on keeping her kids protected and active as a mom-of-three.

"With baseball season coming up and warmer weather, it brings more mosquitoes and ticks. So, the number one thing that's a non-negotiable for my kids going outside is using OFF!® Mosquito and Tick Repellent spray," she shares. "It makes it very easy for our family to stay protected at the ballpark and beyond. It's the one thing my kids actually don't fight me on because the formula is so non-greasy and fragrance-free so they actually enjoy it." Plus, Chelsea is "very passionate on prevention from mosquito bites and ticks" after watching her mom suffer from Lyme's Disease throughout her childhood.