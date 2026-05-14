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Independent review tested brands across quality, genetics, lab transparency, and value. Fresh Bros earned the top spot across all categories. Las Vegas, NV — Fresh Bros (freshbros.com) has been ranked the #1 overall THCA flower brand online in 2026 by Mydecine, an independent hemp and wellness publication. The designation follows a comprehensive review of the online THCA market in which Mydecine evaluated eight brands on genetics quality, cultivation standards, third-party lab documentation, pricing structure, and consistency across multiple orders. Fresh Bros secured the top position across all reviewed categories, with Mydecine citing the brand's West Coast indoor cultivation program, hand-selected genetics, and bulk-accessible pricing as key differentiators in a maturing market. The full ranking is available at mydecine.com/our-favorite-thca-flower-brands-online-in-2026/.

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In naming Fresh Bros the overall winner, Mydecine noted: "Fresh Bros is the brand that keeps appearing at the top of every credible THCA flower ranking." The publication highlighted strains like Lemon Cherry Gelato, Gelato 41, and Crazy 88, which have tested between 20% and 30%+ THCA across verified third-party lab panels, as standout examples of the brand's catalog depth. Fresh Bros beat out other well-regarded brands including Black Tie CBD and Green Unicorn Farms to claim the top spot. Founder Adam Rahman has built Fresh Bros around a supply chain that oversees each step from strain selection and cultivation through cold-curing, trimming, and lab-verified packaging. The brand's catalog spans indoor exotic strains, value exotics, and bulk pound pricing starting at $500, with free standard shipping on orders over $75. "Being recognized at the top of a list that evaluated brands the way serious buyers actually evaluate them, genetics, consistency, documentation, and value, is the kind of recognition that matters to us," said Adam Rahman, Founder, Fresh Bros. "We built this operation to compete at the dispensary level without the dispensary markup, and rankings like this show that approach is working."

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