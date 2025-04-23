'Friends' Costars Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston Reunite Over Dinner With Johnny McDaid: Photo
Longtime besties and Friends costars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox recently caught up over dinner.
Cox, 60, shared a smiley selfie sitting across the table from Aniston, 56, who wrapped her arms around her friend's boyfriend, Snow Patrol member Johnny McDaid.
The Scream alum shared an Instagram photo dump on Tuesday, April 22, that featured the nostalgic image with her former costar.
She captioned the post, "Dumping," which also included a silly snapshot of her recreating Monica's iconic turkey hat moment from Friends.
Fans gushed over the reunion in the comments section.
"Rachel and Monica!!!!!!" one person exclaimed, while another expressed, "I love your friendship with Jen Ani."
Aniston commented a red heart and heart-eyes emoji.
Several other celebs joined the conversation, including actress Octavia Spencer, who flooded her post with red hearts, and Tan France, who showed love through emojis.
Courteney's social media carousel also prominently featured her daughter, Coco, 20, whom she shares with her ex-husband, David Arquette.
The mom-daughter duo took two selfies while aboard a day boat, with Coco rocking playful heart-shaped shades.
Courteney also spent time recently with her friend Sarah Greene, posting a sweet video of them singing along to "Chasing Cars" at a Snow Patrol concert. Sarah — who is engaged to the band's guitarist Nathan Connolly — and Courteney both lent backing vocals on the Snow Patrol album The Forest Is the Path.
Courteney has been dating Snow Patrol's Johnny since 2013. They got engaged in 2014, separated one year later but got back together in 2016.
"He's not my fiancé. We were engaged to be married, but now we're just together," she said in an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019. "We broke off our engagement, and he moved to England, then we got back together, and it's actually better than it was before."
She celebrated her 10-year anniversary with the singer and pianist with an Instagram montage to Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" in 2023. Sheeran, who first introduced the couple, sang a special ode to them by putting a spin on the lyrics at the end of the video: "I know your heart is falling too. Johnny's in love with your body. And last night, you were in his room. And now his bedsheets smell like you. Every day discovering something brand new. Johnny's beard is the shape of you."
Courteney recently paid homage to her Friends past by reposting an edit that one of her fan accounts made. The social media share featured an accumulation of Monica's best moments saying her signature phrase, "I know."
White Lotus star Michelle Monaghan commented with laughing-face and raising-hands emojis underneath the hilarious video.