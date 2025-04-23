'Friends' Costars Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston Reunite Over Dinner With Johnny McDaid: Photo

The Scream alum shared an Instagram photo dump on Tuesday, April 22, that featured the nostalgic image with her former costar.

She captioned the post, "Dumping," which also included a silly snapshot of her recreating Monica's iconic turkey hat moment from Friends.

Fans gushed over the reunion in the comments section.

"Rachel and Monica!!!!!!" one person exclaimed, while another expressed, "I love your friendship with Jen Ani."

Aniston commented a red heart and heart-eyes emoji.

Several other celebs joined the conversation, including actress Octavia Spencer, who flooded her post with red hearts, and Tan France, who showed love through emojis.