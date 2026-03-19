From Black Mirror to Edinburgh Fringe: British Actress Milanka Brooks Bridges Cultures and Creates Her Own Stories

Article continues below advertisement

Milanka Brooks grew up in London in a home shaped by performance. Her father worked as an actor and writer, and conversations about theater and film were part of daily life. Those early experiences guided her toward acting and toward stories grounded in human behavior. “I knew from that young age that I would follow in my father's footsteps,” Brooks says. “Stories could transform people and create empathy.” Brooks is British, with Serbian and Bosnian heritage, and she often draws from both worlds when building characters. She learned early how identity can shift depending on the room you are in. That awareness informs her performances today, especially in roles that could easily fall into a stereotype. Her approach centers on emotional accuracy. She aims to portray characters with dignity and detail so audiences see people rather than labels. That idea follows her across film, television, and stage work.

Article continues below advertisement

From Sitcom Energy to Sci-Fi Scale Many viewers first recognized Brooks as Ionela in ITV’s Benidorm, where she appeared as a series regular in Series 7 and 8 alongside Johnny Vegas. The role highlighted her physical comedy and rhythm with dialogue. She later carried those instincts into projects such as The Windsors, Cleaning Up with Sheridan Smith, and Four Weddings and a Funeral, created by Mindy Kaling. Brooks' international breakthrough arrived in 2017 with Black Mirror’s Emmy-winning episode "USS Callister," created by Charlie Brooker. Acting opposite Jesse Plemons, she played Elena Tulaska, a role that balanced vulnerability with quiet resilience. The episode earned four Primetime Emmy Awards. She returned to the character in 2025 for "USS Callister: Into Infinity," the first sequel in the show’s history. The experience reinforced her interest in stories that blend genre spectacle with recognizable emotion. Across comedy and drama, she keeps the focus on believable reactions within extraordinary situations.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SUPPLIED

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Stage Becomes Personal In 2024, Brooks stepped onto the Edinburgh Fringe stage alone with "Mum and I Don’t Talk Anymore." The one-woman show explored family relationships, immigration, and identity through humor and memory. The project marked her move into writing as an extension of acting rather than a departure from it. "There is no bigger honour and platform to showcase new writing and a solo show than The Edinburgh Fringe Festival," Brooks explains. For years, she had admired friends and artists for having the guts to write and perform their own shows. "It was a level I never thought I'd reach, but the more I committed to it, the more I wanted people to meet my mum, hear our stories, the good and the bad." Reviews described the show as moving and honest, with particular praise for character detail and physical performance. The work connected with audiences through shared experiences of family and cultural translation.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SUPPLIED