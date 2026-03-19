From Black Mirror to Edinburgh Fringe: British Actress Milanka Brooks Bridges Cultures and Creates Her Own Stories
March 19 2026, Published 1:24 a.m. ET
Milanka Brooks grew up in London in a home shaped by performance. Her father worked as an actor and writer, and conversations about theater and film were part of daily life. Those early experiences guided her toward acting and toward stories grounded in human behavior.
“I knew from that young age that I would follow in my father's footsteps,” Brooks says. “Stories could transform people and create empathy.”
Brooks is British, with Serbian and Bosnian heritage, and she often draws from both worlds when building characters. She learned early how identity can shift depending on the room you are in. That awareness informs her performances today, especially in roles that could easily fall into a stereotype.
Her approach centers on emotional accuracy. She aims to portray characters with dignity and detail so audiences see people rather than labels. That idea follows her across film, television, and stage work.
From Sitcom Energy to Sci-Fi Scale
Many viewers first recognized Brooks as Ionela in ITV’s Benidorm, where she appeared as a series regular in Series 7 and 8 alongside Johnny Vegas. The role highlighted her physical comedy and rhythm with dialogue. She later carried those instincts into projects such as The Windsors, Cleaning Up with Sheridan Smith, and Four Weddings and a Funeral, created by Mindy Kaling.
Brooks' international breakthrough arrived in 2017 with Black Mirror’s Emmy-winning episode "USS Callister," created by Charlie Brooker. Acting opposite Jesse Plemons, she played Elena Tulaska, a role that balanced vulnerability with quiet resilience. The episode earned four Primetime Emmy Awards.
She returned to the character in 2025 for "USS Callister: Into Infinity," the first sequel in the show’s history. The experience reinforced her interest in stories that blend genre spectacle with recognizable emotion. Across comedy and drama, she keeps the focus on believable reactions within extraordinary situations.
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The Stage Becomes Personal
In 2024, Brooks stepped onto the Edinburgh Fringe stage alone with "Mum and I Don’t Talk Anymore." The one-woman show explored family relationships, immigration, and identity through humor and memory. The project marked her move into writing as an extension of acting rather than a departure from it.
"There is no bigger honour and platform to showcase new writing and a solo show than The Edinburgh Fringe Festival," Brooks explains. For years, she had admired friends and artists for having the guts to write and perform their own shows. "It was a level I never thought I'd reach, but the more I committed to it, the more I wanted people to meet my mum, hear our stories, the good and the bad."
Reviews described the show as moving and honest, with particular praise for character detail and physical performance. The work connected with audiences through shared experiences of family and cultural translation.
Building Stories Across Borders
Now based in Los Angeles, Brooks continues working across British and international productions, including films with Catherine Tate. Acting remains her primary focus, while writing allows her to shape the kinds of characters she hopes to see more often on screen.
Brooks' background informs that perspective. She moves comfortably between cultures and uses that understanding to build layered portrayals rather than simplified ones. Personal loss and responsibility earlier in life deepened her emotional range, which appears in both comedic and dramatic work.
Across projects, Brooks returns to the same idea that first drew her to acting: stories connect people who might otherwise never meet. Whether she appears in a sci-fi epic, a British comedy, or a solo stage piece, she brings the same cultural perspective and emotional honesty to the work. The settings change, but the intention remains to create characters that feel lived-in and recognizable, no matter where the audience is watching from.