From Content to Culture: How LAAMP Expands Through Storytelling and Artist Development

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LAAMP pairs music education with creative content and artist support to build visibility through structured storytelling. While music education once focused primarily on songwriting and production, today’s students must also understand branding, audience engagement, and digital presence. Many programs, however, continue to emphasize technical skills alone. This leaves graduates underprepared for the real-world demands of public-facing creative careers. Feeling this gap in the digital marketing music industry, the Los Angeles Academy for Artists and Music Production (LAAMP) combines hands-on music training with exposure to working professionals in real-world production environments. Students attend sessions with producers, collaborate in writing rooms, and prepare for performances in environments designed to reflect industry expectations. However, LAAMP’s challenge lies not in access, but in communicating that access externally.

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Social Media Strategy for Artists The LAAMP music program closely ties its growth to how it documents day-to-day creative activities. Instead of relying on traditional advertising, the institution captures real studio moments and showcases student progress to build awareness. Andrea Gylthe, Head of Communications & Head of Social Media at LAAMP, plays a key role in positioning LAAMP as a culturally relevant platform while shaping its digital presence across social media. A recurrent example is "Studio Sessions Week," where students rotate through producer-led writing rooms and record collaborative tracks over several days. Gylthe edits clips from these sessions into short-form content for social platforms and creates longer recap videos that highlight the creative process. Another example is the "LAAMP Live Showcase Series," a recurring performance event in which students present finished work to invited industry guests. She films these showcases and repurposes them into both promotional and educational content.

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Source: Picture by: Felisha Carrasco ANDREA AT THE LAAMP SHOWCASE AT THE MINT IN HOLLYWOOD.

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This creative direction entertainment model has contributed to measurable increases in social engagement and admissions inquiry volume. After high-visibility weeks like the showcase series, post-event content consistently generates higher-than-average reach across platforms. Instead of using content solely for promotion, LAAMP documents learning through content and supports admissions, brand awareness, and long-term positioning. Gylthe uses creative excellence and social media to bring people together through music. Coordinating Artist Visibility Supporting an artist development strategy requires more than promotion. At LAAMP, Gylthe coordinates student exposure through a system that balances individual identity and institutional consistency. Guided support helps each student with releases, social media planning, and content roll-out tied to their projects. For example, when a student releases a single produced during a writing room session, LAAMP packages the release with behind-the-scenes footage, short-form clips, and performance visuals captured during studio work. By organizing content this way, LAAMP minimizes fragmentation across each artist's online presence while still allowing individual style and voice to emerge. The approach also guarantees a steady stream of content that reflects ongoing progress, rather than highlighting only isolated milestones.

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Source: Picture by: Damon Dahl ANDREA AT LAAMP SETTING UP FOR ONE OF THEIR MENTOR WORKSHOPS.

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A broader music branding strategy connects these efforts. Visual direction, messaging tone, and release timing are aligned across students and institutional channels. As a result, the program presents a consistent identity without limiting individual expression. These systems demonstrate a growing emphasis on creative direction in entertainment, where artists integrate presentation and storytelling into the creative process. At the same time, LAAMP's artist development strategy prepares students to manage both the creative and professional sides of their careers. Collaboration as a Development Tool Industry collaboration plays a central part in Gylthe’s role at LAAMP. Guest producers, engineers, and writers regularly lead sessions that expose students to current workflows and expectations. These sessions often serve as the foundation for recorded content used across the music program’s digital platforms. For example, staff filmed a recent producer-led workshop on vocal production and edited it into a short educational series. Audiences gained insight into both teaching and student development. External partnerships with music companies and platforms expand learning opportunities. Students gain access to tools found in professional recording and distribution settings. These collaborations not only provide practical context but also help increase LAAMP's programs' visibility throughout the broader music community.

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Source: Picture by: Felisha Carrasco ANDREA IN FRONT LEFT WITH THE LAAMP ARTISTS FOR THEIR FINAL SHOWCASE AT THE PEPPERMINT CLUB.