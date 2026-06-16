From Delivery Driver to Entrepreneur: How Inter Soldi Built a New Life Through Discipline and Determination

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Where Inter Soldi is now is far different from where he was eight years ago. Before becoming an entrepreneur in trading education, he was employed as a parcel delivery driver, and slowly developed a vision that many around him did not understand. He chose a different path, spending his free time and significant resources studying markets, strategies, learning from his experiences, and developing the skills that would help shape the path of his life. “I started from nothing,” Inter Soldi shared. “I worked for an employer, saved and invested my income, and gradually built my expertise before becoming self-employed and creating my own business.” Today, his path is more than a career transition. It's what can occur when persistence, discipline and a commitment to growth become a daily reality for someone like Inter Soldi.

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Building Success From the Ground Up Inter Soldi is someone who didn't enter the financial world as many do through their family or friends, but had to build his own way up. He didn't have anyone in his family with financial market experience, so he spent countless hours studying, practicing and learning from his failures. It had its own setbacks and moments of uncertainty, but these challenges helped shape the approach he shares with others. “One of the most important lessons I learned is that discipline and resilience are the greatest qualities a person can develop,” he explained. Inter Soldi is convinced that long-term growth isn't just about acquiring technical skills. Emotional control, consistency and the ability to move forward and improve are key elements in any difficult field, he says.

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Practical and Relevant Experiences to Help Others Learn Through his own experiences, Inter Soldi has moved into the realm of financial education, assisting others in gaining insight into the financial markets. Through TraderPro, his online trading platform, educational programs, mentorship, and community, he supports aspiring traders in building a deeper understanding of the markets. His approach focuses on education, discipline, and long-term skill development rather than short-term speculation. The program also features seasoned professionals like coach Charles Stamens, who has a Master of Science from SKEMA Business School and provides academic expertise to the learning environment. Inter Soldi also engages with his community on a daily basis through his daily live trading sessions, which have thousands of viewers who participate in discussions regarding market analysis and educational topics. The sessions have been developed for educational purposes only and are not intended to be financial advice. Those interested in following Inter Soldi's educational content and market discussions can connect with him through his social channels, including YouTube, Instagram and TikTok Why Mindset is His Greatest Message

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Source: SUPPLIED