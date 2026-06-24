From Drake to a $100 Million Switch: How the Bitcoin Casino Took Over Celebrity Culture
June 24 2026, Published 1:29 a.m. ET
A few years ago, a celebrity endorsement meant a perfume or a sneaker. In 2026 it might just as easily be a bitcoin casino. The world's biggest streamers and a few A-list musicians have turned online crypto gambling into a spectacle, and the money behind it is as eye-watering as anything in entertainment.
The headline numbers say it all. Drake reportedly signed a deal worth around 100 million dollars a year with the casino Stake and became a regular on streams playing roulette, while streamer Adin Ross made an even louder move. In 2025 he switched his partnership to a bitcoin casino rival in a deal reported at 100 million dollars, a defection examined by Bloomberg, which also looked at the unusual win rates some of these stars seemed to enjoy on camera. As CCN has documented, the list of streamers playing crypto casino games reads like a who is who of the platform era.
Glamour with an Asterisk
The glamour is real, and so is the controversy. The same streams that pull millions of young viewers have drawn scrutiny for blurring entertainment and gambling, and a 2024 class action named prominent promoters over the marketing of online betting. Critics point out the obvious asymmetry. A star paid millions to play is not in the same position as a fan wagering their own paycheck, and the win rates that look thrilling on stream do not reflect the math an ordinary player faces.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Part the Highlight Reel Skips
Behind every dramatic jackpot clip is a house edge that never goes away. The celebrity is paid whether the spin wins or loses. The viewer is not. That distinction matters most for the youngest fans, and reporting has repeatedly flagged how easily teenagers stumble into these sites despite age rules.
So enjoy the spectacle for what it is, a marketing machine dressed as entertainment. A bitcoin casino is gambling, it is for adults of legal age only, it is not a path to a streamer's lifestyle, and the house keeps its edge no matter whose name is on the sponsorship. The celebrities are selling attention. What you do with your own money is a decision the highlight reel will never make for you.