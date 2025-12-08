From Europe to NY Sets: Yuliia Brik’s Skin-First Playbook

Chicago-based and runway-tested, the Ukrainian makeup artist brings NYFW discipline - and camera-ready calm - to American sets.

New York & Chicago - A new name is circulating behind the monitors: Yuliia Brik. Chicago-based and trained on Europe’s fashion circuit, the Ukrainian makeup artist is quietly winning over U.S. producers with a skin-first philosophy and a backstage habit most people notice only in the edit bay: continuity.

Before relocating to the States, Brik held a leadership post as Art Director at a high-end European beauty salon, where she helped translate “taste” into standards - the kind teams can reproduce under pressure. That systems mindset now shows up on American sets in the way she preps, sequences, and times every step so looks survive heat, lights, and long days.

Runway Discipline, Editorial Finish

Brik’s résumé spans lead makeup artist credits for designer Andre Tan and a New York Fashion Week team slot - along with an invite to return. The through line is speed without drift: finish, tone, and texture that hold steady as cameras move and lighting changes.

In September 2025, during a KAZKA video shoot in New York, Brik was tasked with maintaining the lead performer’s on-camera look through rapid scene resets. The result: fewer make-up resets, tighter timekeeping, and consistent skin from first take to last - exactly what post-production hopes for and rarely gets.

Chicago Base, National Reach

Now based in Chicago, Brik splits time between Midwest bookings and coastal shoots. Locally, she’s known for translating runway ideas into wearable editorial - the kind that photographs beautifully and still looks right in real life. Nationally, her on-set work has touched music and editorial projects connected to Jerry Heil, Michelle Andrade, Anna Trincher, Nadia Dorofeeva, and David Guetta.

“Wearable isn’t the opposite of editorial,” Brik tells OK!. “It’s the stress test. If a concept holds up under time, movement, and weather, it’s a real concept.”

The Skin-First Playbook

Brik’s approach starts long before foundation. Skin prep is the first decision, not an afterthought.

Micro-correction over masking. She maps undertones and corrects selectively, keeping volume and texture where skin actually lives.

Light that reflects - without slip. Cream-to-set formulas and fine powders are layered in thin passes, with blotting and misting between complexion steps, not just at the end.

Continuity as craft. She tracks finish, saturation, and texture across models and scenes so intercuts feel seamless.

Her kit reads like a pro’s checklist - long-wear bases across undertone families, utility creams that photograph clean, and shade anchors designed to lock in color under mixed lighting.