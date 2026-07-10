From Excessive Optimism to Reality: Is AI Really Proving to be Synonymous with Successful Investment in All Cases?

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Artificial intelligence is the buzzword in the business world. Today, it seems we're in a race against time to implement this innovative resource and leverage all the competitive advantages it can offer. Moreover, every time it comes up in conversation, it becomes a huge opportunity that we shouldn't let slip away. Also, in the realm of investments: a new product developed by AI, an innovative company that can create things we couldn't previously imagine, a newly opened department to enhance the rest of the services… But is it really like that? Does everything artificial intelligence touches turn to gold? Is every new opportunity unique and unrepeatable in this moment of technological effervescence? Not exactly. Or at least, that's what can be deduced from recent news about a market correction in stocks linked to these products. This tool has incredible potential, difficult to assess at this time. However, it's far from being a magic bullet that will bring immediate and indiscriminate benefits. The integration of AI into the growth of the business world is nuanced.

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An Inexorable Advance Let's take it one step at a time. Isn't this technology a true revolution, capable of transforming a company's structure and production? Yes, absolutely. And it is doing exactly that. In fact, its adoption impacts the vast majority of sectors, though with greater force in those related to the digital sphere, due to their very nature. Sometimes, it's easier to see this with an example. The thousands of hours and dozens of professionals needed to develop a video game can be drastically reduced when AI writes the code and, moreover, learns on its own, improving and adjusting its performance. Consequently, costs are cut, and professionals can shift their efforts toward guiding the process, supervising the output, and using their creativity to task the AI with new challenges. The result? Lower costs, fewer staff required, and greater agility for companies in this sector with each new product they launch. It's no surprise, then, that this is a natural evolution for companies in the gaming industry. And also for iGaming, with this new programming style present in the list of top-class casino slots on specialized platforms. So What's the Problem? Let's continue with the example. This video game company makes a major public announcement: it will focus a significant portion of its efforts on improving its implementation, creating new departments, training its staff (and the artificial intelligence), acquiring technology, and so on. In this way, some of the work will be done automatically.

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