From Fiancée to Spouse: Celebs in Second Marriages and How They Did it Differently

Planning a wedding can be hard (an app like Say I do would help). For many celebrities, the second marriage brings fresh priorities, refined planning and a more grounded approach. Here are three high-profile couples who married a second time and showed how doing it differently can work.

1. Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Both Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade had been married previously and then found each other. Their union brought together existing families, careers and blended lives. What they did differently: Their second marriages already incorporated family full stop, step-children, career demands, public personas. Their wedding and life together reflect that they’re not starting from scratch but bringing two lives and families together. They appear to treat the wedding day as one piece of a much larger picture rather than the centre of everything.

2. Alec Baldwin & Hilaria Baldwin

Alec Baldwin’s second marriage (to Hilaria in 2012) follows his first high-profile union with Kim Basinger. Their marriage is ongoing and they have built a large family together. What they did differently: They approached the wedding and married life by leaning into family growth, children and creating shared home life rather than just focusing on the ceremony. The second time for them includes more of the “what’s next” rather than the “big moment”.

3. Meghan Markle

Meghan’s first marriage to Trevor Engelson ended in 2013. She married Prince Harry in 2018 in what became a global spectacle. What she did differently: With her second marriage, the scale and stakes were enormous, but Meghan brought a clearer sense of self, a recognition of career and family goals, and a willingness to integrate both partner and public life in a new way. The tone shifted from youthful idealism to grown-up commitment.