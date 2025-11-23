From Frankfurt to Tokyo: Exploring Growth Beyond the US Market

Among the many money moves considered by investors to strengthen and diversify their portfolio, the option of investing in international stocks has gained significant traction in recent years.

During the first half of 2025, global equities largely outperformed U.S. stocks, even as the U.S. market reached record highs. In fact, the MSCI ACWI ex-USA Index returned 16.6% compared to the S&P 500’s 7.1% gain in H1 2025, driven in part by growth in AI and overseas defense spending in the European Union. While several other factors have also contributed to this trend, it showcases the increasing appeal of diversifying one’s investment portfolio through international markets.

There are many opportunities for growth beyond the U.S. market, but understanding the nuances of these options is essential for achieving your financial goals.

Why Go International?

As Andrew P. VanWazer and William M. Smith write for J.P. Morgan, “Heavy allocations to U.S. stocks, especially in passive index formats, often come with more exposure to a few dominant firms than investors realize. Adding global holdings can help smooth performance across different economic conditions, innovation winners, interest rate paths and policy environments. That doesn’t mean turning away from U.S. markets; it simply means building in more flexibility in case leadership shifts or volatility continues.”

The reasoning behind looking beyond the U.S. market largely comes down to diversifying your investment portfolio. Diversification has long been cited as the best way to reduce risk associated with market volatility, while also potentially leading to higher long-term returns by capturing gains from multiple market segments.

For example, during the “lost decade” from 2000-2009, the S&P 500 actually had a negative return because of the dot com crash and the global financial crisis of 2008. Despite this, many international stocks and emerging markets yielded positive returns at that time. Those who diversified were able to offset losses.

VanWazer and Smith suggest that most investors should opt to allocate about 25% to 30% of their portfolio to non-U.S. equities as they begin the process of diversifying their investments internationally.

This practice helps investors avoid concentration risk — or having too much of their portfolio associated with a particular geographic area or asset class (in this case, the United States). With U.S. markets representing roughly 70% of total global market capitalization and Nvidia’s market cap larger than many countries’ entire stock markets, it can be tempting to focus investments in these large areas. But doing so also brings added risk should these large market cap areas experience a loss in valuation. International diversification helps offset potential losses if these areas stagnate.