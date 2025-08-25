From Hype to Health: Why the Celebrity IV Glow Is Fading — and the Smarter Future of Wellness

It seems every A-lister has a new favourite wellness hack: vitamin drips. But the science says otherwise. Dmitry Chebanov, the co-founder and leading scientist at Holivita, explains why the glow that lasts comes from understanding your own biology — and how his team is building a high-tech platform to make that possible.

From Jennifer Aniston’s vitamin C boosts to Hailey Bieber turning ‘glow drips’ into a beauty essential, IV therapy is the new A-list accessory. It’s no longer just a treatment; it’s a status symbol, a quick-fix cocktail promising instant radiance and boundless energy.

And it’s not just Hollywood. Wellness lounges offering designer drips are popping up from London to Dubai. The industry is projected to become a staggering $4.2 billion business by 2030. But is it all just a cleverly marketed fantasy?

The Science Gap Behind the Sparkle

The appeal is undeniable. Who wouldn’t want to skip the boring stuff—like sleep and a balanced diet—and get results delivered straight to the source? It feels efficient and exclusive. But science tells a different story.

According to the Mayo Clinic, around 73% of people who sign up for vitamin infusions already have perfectly normal vitamin levels. In other words, there’s nothing to “top up.” And even when you do get a drip, water-soluble vitamins like C and B12 don’t hang around — your body flushes them out in a matter of hours. The biology is the same whether they come from a $500 infusion or your lunch.

“When I see the rise of vitamin drips, I don’t think of innovation — I think of misplaced trust,” explains Dmitry Chebanov. “People often believe they’re getting something their body desperately needs, when in reality, they often have normal levels to begin with.”

Smarter Future: Personal, Not Generic

The real issue? The ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach. “Your body is not a car where you can just top up the fluids,” Chebanov says. “Every system interacts, and a generic cocktail ignores your unique biology.” This is why so many wellness spas can charge hundreds of dollars for treatments that deliver little to no lasting results—they’re selling a sensation, not a solution tailored to you.

So what’s the smarter alternative? Chebanov and his team at Holivita, a med-tech company, are developing a platform that starts with a simple but overlooked question: why is a person feeling tired in the first place? The answer could lie in genetics, microbiome imbalances, or the way your body handles specific vitamins. Without that knowledge, every treatment is guesswork.