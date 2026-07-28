From Navy Veteran to Entrepreneur: James F. Comley’s Inspirational Writings

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James F. Comley’s book The Ups and Downs of Running a Small Business tells the story of how he came to realize that entrepreneurship remains one of the most rewarding paths to personal and professional fulfillment. For many aspiring entrepreneurs, success can be an amorphous concept that, while attractive, is often hard to pin down. What success really means and how one should pursue it are difficult to make any definitive statements about, but from James F. Comley’s experienced perspective, business success is achieved through perseverance, adaptability, integrity, and a commitment to continuous learning, as stated in his latest book, The Ups and Downs of Running a Small Business, an Amazon bestselling business memoir.

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A Long, Successful Career After completing his service in the United States Navy, James F. Comley co-founded Embree Elevator with his late wife, Virginia Comley. The partners built the company from the ground up, with Comley bringing several years of technical experience to Embree Elevator’s development. Comley has served as the company’s President since 1972, though not without facing some challenges along the way. Throughout his 70+ year-long career (including time spent outside of his own company), he navigated many of the challenges faced by small business owners, including economic downturns, changing regulations, workforce issues, and the demands of managing growth while maintaining quality standards. Comley states he overcame these obstacles through perseverance, adaptability, strong leadership, and an unwavering commitment to serving customers and employees, noting that these qualities serve as central themes in The Ups and Downs of Running a Small Business. His time spent across multiple stages of entrepreneurship, from his role as a field technician to his current influence on industry regulations, has given Comley a uniquely practical understanding of what it means to be a successful business owner.

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Life Beyond Business Though Comley’s experience leading his own company is valuable in its own right, he has also demonstrated what it means to practice good entrepreneurship outside one’s own business through service. As a former member of the Massachusetts Board of Elevator Regulations, he has, for instance, made important contributions to elevator safety advocacy and industry standards. Comley further demonstrates his dedication to his craft by having founded one of the nation’s most significant collections of elevator industry history and artifacts. These accomplishments and efforts showcase the value of contributing to the community at large, particularly within one’s area of expertise, where entrepreneurs can make the greatest impact on the industry they serve.