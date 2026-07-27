From Real Estate Rebel To Runaway Revolutionary

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Anya Marcon Dishes on Motherhood, High Fashion, and Her Groundbreaking New Book, Model Life EXCLUSIVE: The former SERHANT. power player opens up about bypassing the casting grid, balancing a baby, and why she’s empowering hundreds top models to finally reclaim their narrative. Move over, traditional supermodels—there’s a new boss on the runway. While the rest of the fashion elite were recovering from mid-day Fashion Week bashes, OK! caught up with the stunning Anya Marcon in an intimate, unfiltered late-night studio session. Barefoot, glowing, and fueled by pure creative energy, the corporate executive-turned-runway sensation was busy putting the final touches on her highly anticipated, groundbreaking new project: Model Life. For anyone tracking her meteoric rise, Anya’s journey reads like a Hollywood script. She went from negotiating high-stakes luxury real estate deals under the famous SERHANT. empire (the corporate pressure cooker featured on Million Dollar Listing and Netflix’s Owning Manhattan) to commanding the major runways of New York, Paris, and Milan.

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Alignment Over Luck With a striking, multinational heritage—a beautiful blend of Russian, French, and Native American roots—Anya's rapid ascent to the top was nothing short of a whirlwind. But she is quick to clarify that her success wasn't just a happy accident. "People often call it luck, but I believe it was a perfect storm of the right timing, genuine alignment, and building real, lasting relationships," Anya says. "I didn't play by the old rules. By focusing on authentic connections rather than chasing every open call, I was stepping onto major runways almost immediately. In hindsight, I was living the Model Life ethos before it even had a name." By showing up as her unapologetic self, Anya managed to completely bypass the grueling traditional casting grids. But she certainly didn't leave her sharp business acumen at the door—she simply redirected it.

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Supermom is the New Supermodel While outdated industry narratives once suggested a model's career expired in your early 20’s, Anya actually hit her peak professional stride after welcoming her son. Talk about a modern muse! Anya is living proof that motherhood and high fashion don't just coexist—they fuel one another. Far from stepping back, she seamlessly juggles corporate leadership, a thriving family life, and her own expanding media empire. She represents a massive cultural shift: mothers are driving the modern fashion economy. In fact, industry reports show the global maternity and post-maternity fashion market is projected to hit a whopping $26 billion this year. "My peak market magnetism happened after I became a mom because that’s when I finally stepped into my true power," Anya tells OK!. "I want to show my son that you can build incredible, creative empires while still being a stellar, fully present mother. It's about showing the next generation of women that we don't have to choose between our ambition and our families."