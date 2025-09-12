CELEBRITY STYLE AND FASHION NEWS From Runway to Real Life: Inside the Glance New York Fashion Week Pop-Up OK! Staff Sept. 12 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

New York Fashion Week forecasts trends. This year, Glance, the consumer brand behind Glance AI, previewed something bigger: the future of shopping itself. Over three days in Midtown, the brand reimagined New York’s iconic newsstand at Bustle Plaza as an inspiration-led playground for discovery. The first-of-its-kind activation turned a classic city landmark into an immersive AI experience where a spark of style became instantly shoppable.

Source: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Glance AI

“We wanted to celebrate the power of fashion and show New Yorkers what is next in shopping,” said Naveen Tewari, Founder and Chairman of Glance. “It was amazing to watch people move from ‘What do I want?’ to ‘Who could I be?’ bringing fashion from runway to real life.” With Glance, discovery begins with inspiration, not search. Guests uploaded a selfie and, within minutes, saw a curated set of looks generated for their face and fit. The experience collapsed the distance between fantasy and closet. Street style became a live mood board as visitors saved, shared, and shopped in real time. “That flash of surprise when you see yourself styled in a way you never imagined, then shop it in seconds, is the magic,” said Alex More, a visitor to the pop-up.

Source: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Glance AI

Hundreds cycled through the space to test-drive AI styling, compare recommendations with friends, and leave with carts that felt personal rather than prescriptive. The result read like a living magazine spread in motion. Looks updated with every new selfie. Conversations sparked around silhouette, proportion, and how a single piece can shift a whole persona. For many, the joy was not only in finding an item, but in discovering an unexpected version of themselves. Celebrities and creators joined the experiment in transformation, including the stars of the hit Freeform series Love Thy Nader, Brooks Nader, Mary Holland Nader, Grace Ann Nader, and Sarah Jane Nader, along with Rachel Zoe, Meredith Marks, Brooks Marks, Ariana Biermann, and more. Their visits turned sidewalk moments into global signals as content from the newsstand traveled across social feeds.

Source: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Glance AI