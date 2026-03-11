From Taboo to Trend: How Celebrities Are Making Cannabis Mainstream

Article continues below advertisement

Not long ago, cannabis was something celebrities joked about quietly or avoided discussing altogether. Today, some of the biggest names in entertainment are speaking openly about it, and that shift is helping change the conversation far beyond Hollywood. For fans and followers, that visibility matters. When celebrities openly discuss cannabis, it often changes how audiences think about it. What once felt taboo now appears in interviews, podcasts, and social media as a normal part of adult life.

Celebrities Who Helped Bring Cannabis Into the Spotlight Several well-known figures have helped push cannabis into the spotlight simply by being open about their experiences. Rihanna: Rihanna has never been shy about her laid-back attitude toward cannabis. Whether through social media or public appearances, her openness has helped normalize cannabis as part of modern lifestyle culture. Miley Cyrus: Singer and actress Miley Cyrus has also spoken candidly about cannabis throughout her career. Known for constantly reinventing herself, Cyrus helped bring cannabis discussions into mainstream pop culture during the 2010s. Jennifer Lawrence: The actress who won hearts in The Hunger Games has also mentioned cannabis in interviews with humor and honesty, reflecting how much public attitudes have relaxed in recent years. In Hollywood, even casual anecdotes have contributed to the cultural shift. Actress Cameron Diaz once joked in an interview that she likely bought cannabis from a fellow student during high school, none other than rapper Snoop Dogg, who has since become one of the most recognizable advocates for cannabis culture.

Why Celebrity Influence Matters Celebrity culture has always shaped trends from fashion choices to wellness habits. Cannabis is no different. When public figures speak openly about cannabis, it helps shift the perception from stigma to curiosity. Even though cannabis is illegal on a federal level, fans who may have once dismissed cannabis have started to see it through a different lens: not as something controversial, but as something many adults responsibly explore. Social media has only accelerated that change. Podcasts, interviews, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into celebrity lifestyles have made this change about cannabis more visible and casual than ever before.

The Shift from Stigma to Wellness One of the biggest shifts in recent years is how cannabis has moved from a once-taboo topic into a broader world of wellness. Several celebrities have helped bring that perspective into the spotlight by speaking openly about how cannabis has supported their well-being. For example, Lady Gaga has shared that cannabis helped her cope with chronic pain caused by fibromyalgia, opening up a more personal angle about its potential therapeutic role. Former boxing champion Mike Tyson has also credited cannabis with helping him manage pain and emotional stress after years in professional sports. Tyson has since become one of the most visible celebrity entrepreneurs in the cannabis space. Other public figures have taken cannabis culture even further. Jay-Z has invested in the cannabis industry while advocating for a more thoughtful and equitable approach to legalization. Meanwhile, Whoopi Goldberg launched a cannabis wellness brand focused on helping women manage pain and discomfort. Stories like these have helped reshape the narrative. Instead of being seen purely through a recreational lens, cannabis is increasingly part of larger discussions around relaxation, recovery, and overall wellness.

The Rise of Medical Cannabis That growing interest has also brought more attention to the medical side of cannabis. Across many U.S. states, regulated programs now allow patients to access cannabis under the guidance of healthcare professionals. For example, in California, obtaining a cannabis card legally in California can help patients stay compliant with state regulations, as a licensed doctor evaluates their condition and determines the appropriate dosage and treatment plan. Programs like these help ensure that, as cannabis becomes more widely accepted, people can explore it in a responsible and guided way.