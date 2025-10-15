From Vasco Rossi to the Streets of Milan: How Mattia Leo Found His Sound

In the heart of Italy’s fast-evolving rap scene, a new name is stirring curiosity among listeners and insiders alike. Mattia Leo, known to many as “El Flaco,” isn’t your typical artist chasing charts or clout. His story is one of grit, admiration, and the tireless search for a voice that feels both personal and powerful. To understand how Leo found his sound, you have to trace his steps from the electric energy of Italian rock to the raw pulse of Milan’s streets.

Before rap ever entered his life, Leo was immersed in the world of Vasco Rossi, Italy’s legendary rock icon whose music defined generations. Rossi’s words, often filled with rebellion and vulnerability, became a spiritual guide for a young Mattia. He didn’t just listen to Rossi’s songs—he lived them. On his Instagram, Leo once wrote, “A life with your music, with your energy… You taught me to live and to respect the most. I love you like a father.” For him, Rossi wasn’t just a musician. He was a teacher in courage, in saying what others are afraid to say.

That raw honesty became the foundation of Leo’s musical DNA. As he grew older, he began to find similar fire in another world—rap. It wasn’t long before he discovered Italy’s thriving trap and hip hop culture, where artists like Sfera Ebbasta, Guè, and Capo Plaza were breaking barriers. Their lyrics, their hunger, and their unapologetic self-expression resonated deeply. Leo saw in rap the same emotional charge he had felt in rock, only this time it came with rhythm, swagger, and street truth.