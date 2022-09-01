Full Spectrum CBD — The New Hemp Health Craze

You see, nature provides a solution, and quite frankly, it’s been here all along – we just didn’t know what it was and how it worked. Now we do.

Sure, our pothead friends have been trying to tell us for years – this stuff just makes everything…better – and we weren’t listening. As it turns out, they were onto something big. They’re called phytocannabinoids, and they are a wellness gift from nature that can bring all kinds of benefits to your daily life, especially where calmness and sleep are concerned.

With the discovery of endocannabinoids in your body (as recent as the 90s) and what we now understand about the body’s endocannabinoid system, we’ve created full spectrum CBD oil. Then scientists started discovering phytocannabinoids. That changed everything about the landscape of the cannabis industry. This might make it more clear:

Endocannabinoids – Chemicals your body produces that bring support and homeostasis to everything from your cells to organs to the more complex bodily systems, including your brain!

Phytocannabinoids – This is where it gets fun. Plants also make their own version of endocannabinoids, which we call phyto- (from plants) cannabinoids. Humans can use them to boost their own bodies’ efficiency because these tiny plant chemicals go into our system and mimic the ones our body naturally produces.

Full spectrum CBD oils use these phytocannabinoids – CBD+THC and others – to give your body the help and balance it needs. The phytocannabinoids are blended with a carrier oil to make it easier to take. These are the full spectrum CBD oils that’s got everyone so excited.