The Fun of the Unknown and Expanding Core Competencies: Bryan Fox of Tangent Design Group on Passion Projects
The perfect entrepreneurship recipe comprises business acumen, determination, and a visionary brave enough to turn a passion into a profitable way of living. However, amidst the nuanced territory of scaling enterprises—a task that is very much number-driven—it is easy to lose sight of that zealous infatuation that sparked a business in the first place. In that landscape, passion projects emerge as an ambiguous concept that is both a risk and the perfect solution that ignites innovation.
For Bryan Fox, the founder of Tangent Design Group, passion projects are an integral part of success, allowing the team to express unbridled creativity, expand competencies, and push a company out of its comfort zone. Tangent, an industrial design company that specializes in turning deviceful ideas into ground-breaking automotive machines, felt the impact of passion projects firsthand.
Prompted by failure – a client who never paid – Bryan found the courage to turn adversity into a unique opportunity for growth. With a financial hollow, and a plan to resell or use it for marketing purposes to alleviate economic losses, Tangent commenced their Safari 911 project by ordering their own vehicle and starting over on the design. Debuting their work in progress at the Checkeditout event on August 24, Safari 911 is a more rugged, off-road spin on the iconic Porsche 911.
Conceptualized in 2019 when the 911’s 992 style was first introduced, Tangent’s Safari 911 is a modern synergy between the American spirit of freedom and the German textbook innovation. With a custom base model in PTS Black Olive, an interior in Tan, and – most importantly – a rear windshield wiper – Tangent’s team harnessed the beautiful canvas that is Porsche 911, expressing its personality through fresh modifications and strategic adjustments.
Purely a passion project, Tangent’s Safari 911 inspired Bryan to contemplate the purpose, benefits, and importance of such endeavors. He reflects, “When we first started, I was often thinking of the reasons why. Surely, there had to be something other than ‘just because you can.’ It’s a project that takes time and money, and we know we might not be able to recoup our investment. But, with some reflection, I decided to see it through.”
Through this experience, Bryan identified the value of passion projects, starting with expanding expertise and knowledge outside one’s core competencies. By researching new subjects and using unfamiliar vendors, teams are encouraged to explore outside of their comfort zone, honing in on new skills that then can be leveraged to serve an existing client base. Especially for employees who have worked at a company for years, passion projects offer a one-of-a-kind opportunity for self-development.
A powerful supplement to team-building initiatives, passion projects hold tremendous potential to boost team morale. With a chance to showcase talent during a non-client program, employees are inspired to channel their unconfined creative energies into tangible results. Moreover, a passion project adds an element of excitement, elevating the day with stimulating endeavors outside of the routine.
“It gives the team a chance to truly honor their creativity and create something without having to follow guidelines. As an employee or an owner, you are bound to have ideas that can’t always be pursued,” adds Bryan. “A passion project offers that unique chance to execute concepts that have been somewhat neglected. And it ends with a rewarding eye-candy piece that serves as a reminder of the team’s expertise and talent.”
Out-of-the-box thinking and shattering conventions, especially in the 21st century, inspire organic growth. Whether through attracting fresh talent or new clientele allured by a passion project or finding new avenues of services or monetization, a passion project can quickly turn from an unprofitable venture into a lucrative opportunity that otherwise would have stayed hidden.
For over four years, Bryan and his team have been navigating the nuanced territory of passion projects. That experience helped them identify a common tendency that - if ignored - can turn into a serious hazard—diminishing the passion project’s priority. Though its lower financial incentive can naturally inspire people to put it on the back burner, Bryan emphasizes that linear thinking centered only around economics can lead to more losses than increasing a passion project’s priority. “Sometimes, you have to sacrifice a part of the team’s billable time and dedicate a small percentage of working hours to a passion project,” adds Bryan. “If completed, that passion project could become your next lucrative opportunity.”
Reflecting on the value of passion projects, Bryan hopes to invigorate business owners and teams to venture outside of their comfort zones and engage in a scheme that is driven solely by creative hearts and innovative minds. “As a leader, I’m willing to take risks. It inspires others to take more risks, voice their ideas, and spark innovation. It may not always be smart from a monetary standpoint, but entrepreneurship is not all about finances. Sometimes it’s about validating ideas, carving new paths, and taking a leap of faith,” shares Bryan. “That’s also part of the fun—not knowing where it will go. That’s what passion projects are all about – embracing the unknown and letting unbridled creativity shine.”