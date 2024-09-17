The Fun of the Unknown and Expanding Core Competencies: Bryan Fox of Tangent Design Group on Passion Projects

Prompted by failure – a client who never paid – Bryan found the courage to turn adversity into a unique opportunity for growth. With a financial hollow, and a plan to resell or use it for marketing purposes to alleviate economic losses, Tangent commenced their Safari 911 project by ordering their own vehicle and starting over on the design. Debuting their work in progress at the Checkeditout event on August 24, Safari 911 is a more rugged, off-road spin on the iconic Porsche 911.

For Bryan Fox, the founder of Tangent Design Group , passion projects are an integral part of success, allowing the team to express unbridled creativity, expand competencies, and push a company out of its comfort zone. Tangent, an industrial design company that specializes in turning deviceful ideas into ground-breaking automotive machines, felt the impact of passion projects firsthand.

The perfect entrepreneurship recipe comprises business acumen, determination, and a visionary brave enough to turn a passion into a profitable way of living. However, amidst the nuanced territory of scaling enterprises—a task that is very much number-driven—it is easy to lose sight of that zealous infatuation that sparked a business in the first place. In that landscape, passion projects emerge as an ambiguous concept that is both a risk and the perfect solution that ignites innovation.

Conceptualized in 2019 when the 911’s 992 style was first introduced, Tangent’s Safari 911 is a modern synergy between the American spirit of freedom and the German textbook innovation. With a custom base model in PTS Black Olive, an interior in Tan, and – most importantly – a rear windshield wiper – Tangent’s team harnessed the beautiful canvas that is Porsche 911, expressing its personality through fresh modifications and strategic adjustments.

Purely a passion project, Tangent’s Safari 911 inspired Bryan to contemplate the purpose, benefits, and importance of such endeavors. He reflects, “When we first started, I was often thinking of the reasons why. Surely, there had to be something other than ‘just because you can.’ It’s a project that takes time and money, and we know we might not be able to recoup our investment. But, with some reflection, I decided to see it through.”

Through this experience, Bryan identified the value of passion projects, starting with expanding expertise and knowledge outside one’s core competencies. By researching new subjects and using unfamiliar vendors, teams are encouraged to explore outside of their comfort zone, honing in on new skills that then can be leveraged to serve an existing client base. Especially for employees who have worked at a company for years, passion projects offer a one-of-a-kind opportunity for self-development.

A powerful supplement to team-building initiatives, passion projects hold tremendous potential to boost team morale. With a chance to showcase talent during a non-client program, employees are inspired to channel their unconfined creative energies into tangible results. Moreover, a passion project adds an element of excitement, elevating the day with stimulating endeavors outside of the routine.

“It gives the team a chance to truly honor their creativity and create something without having to follow guidelines. As an employee or an owner, you are bound to have ideas that can’t always be pursued,” adds Bryan. “A passion project offers that unique chance to execute concepts that have been somewhat neglected. And it ends with a rewarding eye-candy piece that serves as a reminder of the team’s expertise and talent.”