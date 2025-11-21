Furfriends: Where Dog Lovers Are Unleashed

Article continues below advertisement

Imagine spontaneous games of fetch under the sun, weekend strolls with a lively crew of canine companions, and a local vibe where friendly advice and amusing dog stories are always within reach, the kind of scenes that start with a wag and end with satisfied, sleepy pups. In that world, Furfriends has emerged as a companion for dog owners seeking connection. As a dog matchmaking and social app, Furfriends connects owners and their pets based on personality, lifestyle, and location. It combines smart technology with social features, wellness tools, and a sense of purpose. Users can arrange playdates, find nearby dog-friendly spots, join events, and access practical support, such as affordable supplies and local services.

Source: PHOTO: AVERY MORTON

The idea dates back to the COVID-19 pandemic, when CEO Avery Morton, carrying both a long career in e-commerce and a deep affection for dogs, sketched out what would become Furfriends. The inspiration behind the app was Morton’s own dog, Denzel, a 110-pound rescue pit bull. “He’s the sweetest dog,” Morton says, “but people sometimes cross the street when they see him coming.” That experience of misunderstood but loyal companionship helped shape the values Furfriends stands for: empathy, inclusion, and trust. When Morton sat down with his co-founder, Mark Johnston, the plan moved from sketches to small-scale gatherings. Local meetups in Seattle, including awkward dog meet-ups, and community runs and walks for dogs and their people, evolved into an app that identifies social needs and translates them into real-life connections. “When a dog nudges you toward the door, it’s an invitation to be part of something larger,” Morton says. “Furfriends is an answer to that invitation, shaped by empathy, shared routines, and by the small acts of kindness that bind communities.” Furfriends uses geolocation-based matchmaking to identify nearby dog owners whose pets’ temperaments and routines are likely to align. These recommendations draw on profile details such as play styles and energy levels, along with behavioral tracking and playdate reviews that help the app learn what combinations work well. Machine learning refines these suggestions over time, aiming to create natural, low-pressure, and enjoyable introductions. Safety and responsible socializing are built into the experience. “Trust grows from small moments,” Morton says. “We set up tools that make those moments easier to find so that trust can be the natural outcome.” The app includes a safety check that highlights vaccination status and a friendliness indicator, offering helpful cues for owners planning new meetups, and provides a more relaxed environment compared to the unpredictability of dog parks. After each gathering, a brief review process feeds into the app’s learning system, creating a feedback loop that helps improve future matches and encourages thoughtful interactions.

Source: FURFRIENDS