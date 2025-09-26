g baby says starbucks firing sparked onlyfans career as chain cuts jobs nationwide

Grace started her OnlyFans account shortly after the firing. She said she was unsure it would work but treated it like a full-time job. Posting daily, answering messages, and marketing herself online, she slowly built an audience.

“I got fired from Starbucks, and it was the best thing that ever happened to me,” the creator, whose real name is Grace, told reporters. “At the time I thought my life was falling apart, but it set me up for everything that came after.”

OnlyFans model G Baby says getting fired from Starbucks changed her life, launching her into viral fame and financial independence.

“It started with a couple of posts here and there,” she said. “Then I realized people were responding to me, not just the pictures. They wanted to connect, and that’s when things really took off.”

Now with millions of followers across social media, G Baby says she earns more than she ever thought possible.

“I used to stress about rent,” she said. “Now I’m saving money, investing, and building something of my own. It’s work, but I’m in control.”

She says her experience at Starbucks taught her how to handle long hours and customer service, which she applies to her current role.

“You have to be consistent,” she said. “You have to engage. You’re building a brand, not posting for fun.”

Her old job has also become part of her content. In one viral clip, she wears a revealing version of the green apron and hands out pink drinks in the rain. The video, captioned “yk what else is pink,” received more than 1.8 million likes.

“I make fun of it now, but it was real at the time,” she said. “That job used to drain me. Now it’s material.”

Her comments come as Starbucks undergoes major restructuring, announcing $1 billion in cuts this week. The company plans to shutter around 500 stores in North America and lay off 900 corporate workers.

The cuts follow slowing same-store sales, six straight quarters of declines, and increased competition from cheaper chains. CEO Brian Niccol said in a memo the company is prioritizing stores that meet financial and physical standards.

Starbucks ended 2024 with nearly 18,300 North American locations. Despite the closures, it says it will resume growth in 2026. Workers at affected stores may be offered transfers or severance packages. The company expects most of the costs to hit in fiscal 2025.