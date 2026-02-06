'Tinged With Racism': Gabourey Sidibe Addresses Kathy Hilton Confusing Her With Lizzo on 'Watch What Happens Live'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Gabourey Sidibe Addressed Kathy Hilton

Source: 'One54' Podcast/YouTube Gabourey Sidibe addressed Kathy Hilton mistaking her for Lizzo.

"I've never met Lizzo, but Lizzo and I do different things. I've been confused for many a Black fat, like many, many, many women. And it's always weird and tinged with racism," Sidibe explained. "I did think that was weird, Kathy Hilton. Because I have been to that woman's house and had a meeting with her because she wanted to dress me. I was like, that's so strange."

Article continues below advertisement

Kathy Hilton Appeared on 'Watch What Happens Live!' in August 2022

Source: MEGA Kathy Hilton appeared on 'Watch What Happens Live!' in August 2022.

Hilton, 66, appeared on the Andy Cohen-led show in August 2022, playing a game of "Will Kathy Know Them?" where she guessed a celebrity's name based on a photo. The reality TV alum was shown a photo of the "Juice" singer, 37, who responded, "I feel like I do [know her]. Precious?" After some awkward laughter, Hilton added, "That's, like, what I call her. Her nickname's Precious to me..."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kathy Hilton Felt 'Terrible' About Her Comments

Source: MEGA Kathy Hilton apologized for the live television blunder.

Hilton apologized for the television blunder after receiving backlash. “The Kathy Hilton clip is messed up and y’all know it is. Lizzo minds her own business but all people do is make her a joke and this time it wasn’t even intentional," one social media user wrote, while another added, “Kathy Hilton just called Lizzo ‘Precious.’ She needs her a-- whooped." A separate source told a news outlet that Kathy "would never intentionally hurt anyone's feelings" and felt "terrible" about her comments. "The screen was so far away and my vision is terrible. If you recall, I couldn't even make out who Justin Timberlake or Melissa Etheridge was," Hilton wrote in a comment on Instagram at the time.

Gabourey Sidibe Earned an Oscar Nomination for 'Precious'

Source: 'One54' Podcast/YouTube Gabourey Sidibe said Kathy Hilton's comment was 'tinged was racism.'