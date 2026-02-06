'Tinged With Racism': Gabourey Sidibe Addresses Kathy Hilton Confusing Her With Lizzo on 'Watch What Happens Live'
Feb. 6 2026, Published 5:32 p.m. ET
Gabourey Sidibe addressed Kathy Hilton's viral 2022 appearance on Watch What Happens Live! when the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star mistook her for singer Lizzo.
"That was weird because I have been to that lady's house and had a meeting with her," the American Horror Story actress, 42, said during a Wednesday, February 4, interview on the "One54" podcast. "I was like, 'I know you — Kathy.'"
Gabourey Sidibe Addressed Kathy Hilton
"I've never met Lizzo, but Lizzo and I do different things. I've been confused for many a Black fat, like many, many, many women. And it's always weird and tinged with racism," Sidibe explained. "I did think that was weird, Kathy Hilton. Because I have been to that woman's house and had a meeting with her because she wanted to dress me. I was like, that's so strange."
Kathy Hilton Appeared on 'Watch What Happens Live!' in August 2022
Hilton, 66, appeared on the Andy Cohen-led show in August 2022, playing a game of "Will Kathy Know Them?" where she guessed a celebrity's name based on a photo.
The reality TV alum was shown a photo of the "Juice" singer, 37, who responded, "I feel like I do [know her]. Precious?"
After some awkward laughter, Hilton added, "That's, like, what I call her. Her nickname's Precious to me..."
Kathy Hilton Felt 'Terrible' About Her Comments
Hilton apologized for the television blunder after receiving backlash.
“The Kathy Hilton clip is messed up and y’all know it is. Lizzo minds her own business but all people do is make her a joke and this time it wasn’t even intentional," one social media user wrote, while another added, “Kathy Hilton just called Lizzo ‘Precious.’ She needs her a-- whooped."
A separate source told a news outlet that Kathy "would never intentionally hurt anyone's feelings" and felt "terrible" about her comments.
"The screen was so far away and my vision is terrible. If you recall, I couldn't even make out who Justin Timberlake or Melissa Etheridge was," Hilton wrote in a comment on Instagram at the time.
Gabourey Sidibe Earned an Oscar Nomination for 'Precious'
During the podcast interview, Sidibe, who earned an Oscar nomination for her acting debut in the titular role in the 2009 film, Precious, added, "You oughta know my real name, also, 'cause she said 'Precious?' I just, I don't know..."