or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kathy Hilton
OK LogoNEWS

'Tinged With Racism': Gabourey Sidibe Addresses Kathy Hilton Confusing Her With Lizzo on 'Watch What Happens Live'

Photo of Gabourey Sidibe and Kathy Hilton
Source: MEGA; 'One54' Podcast/YouTube

Gabourey Sidibe said it was 'strange' that Kathy Hilton confused her with singer Lizzo, considering she'd been to the reality TV star's home.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 6 2026, Published 5:32 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Gabourey Sidibe addressed Kathy Hilton's viral 2022 appearance on Watch What Happens Live! when the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star mistook her for singer Lizzo.

"That was weird because I have been to that lady's house and had a meeting with her," the American Horror Story actress, 42, said during a Wednesday, February 4, interview on the "One54" podcast. "I was like, 'I know you — Kathy.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Gabourey Sidibe Addressed Kathy Hilton

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Gabourey Sidibe addressed Kathy Hilton mistaking her for Lizzo.
Source: 'One54' Podcast/YouTube

Gabourey Sidibe addressed Kathy Hilton mistaking her for Lizzo.

"I've never met Lizzo, but Lizzo and I do different things. I've been confused for many a Black fat, like many, many, many women. And it's always weird and tinged with racism," Sidibe explained. "I did think that was weird, Kathy Hilton. Because I have been to that woman's house and had a meeting with her because she wanted to dress me. I was like, that's so strange."

Article continues below advertisement

Kathy Hilton Appeared on 'Watch What Happens Live!' in August 2022

Photo of Kathy Hilton appeared on 'Watch What Happens Live!' in August 2022.
Source: MEGA

Kathy Hilton appeared on 'Watch What Happens Live!' in August 2022.

Hilton, 66, appeared on the Andy Cohen-led show in August 2022, playing a game of "Will Kathy Know Them?" where she guessed a celebrity's name based on a photo.

The reality TV alum was shown a photo of the "Juice" singer, 37, who responded, "I feel like I do [know her]. Precious?"

After some awkward laughter, Hilton added, "That's, like, what I call her. Her nickname's Precious to me..."

MORE ON:
Kathy Hilton

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kathy Hilton Felt 'Terrible' About Her Comments

Photo of Kathy Hilton apologized for the live television blunder.
Source: MEGA

Kathy Hilton apologized for the live television blunder.

Hilton apologized for the television blunder after receiving backlash.

“The Kathy Hilton clip is messed up and y’all know it is. Lizzo minds her own business but all people do is make her a joke and this time it wasn’t even intentional," one social media user wrote, while another added, “Kathy Hilton just called Lizzo ‘Precious.’ She needs her a-- whooped."

A separate source told a news outlet that Kathy "would never intentionally hurt anyone's feelings" and felt "terrible" about her comments.

"The screen was so far away and my vision is terrible. If you recall, I couldn't even make out who Justin Timberlake or Melissa Etheridge was," Hilton wrote in a comment on Instagram at the time.

Gabourey Sidibe Earned an Oscar Nomination for 'Precious'

Photo of Gabourey Sidibe said Kathy Hilton's comment was 'tinged was racism.'
Source: 'One54' Podcast/YouTube

Gabourey Sidibe said Kathy Hilton's comment was 'tinged was racism.'

During the podcast interview, Sidibe, who earned an Oscar nomination for her acting debut in the titular role in the 2009 film, Precious, added, "You oughta know my real name, also, 'cause she said 'Precious?' I just, I don't know..."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.