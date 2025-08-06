Gabrielle Union, 52, Hikes Up Her Thong in Skimpy Strapless Bikini: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Gabrielle Union flaunted her ageless physique at the beach. The actress, 52, sizzled in a strapless black bikini on Tuesday, August 5.

Source: @gabunion/Instagram Gabrielle Union wore a scandalous swimsuit on the beach.

Union wore a Hunza G two-piece with gingham trim while posing by the sand. The star kneeled down on a cushion and pulled up her bikini bottoms, with black shorts halfway down her upper thighs. She paired her beach ensemble with large black sunglasses and flip-flops. In a series of seductive snaps, the Bring It On alum was all smiles as she strutted and spun in circles by the ocean. She even shared a video of herself twerking, with the water crashing at her feet.

Source: @gabunion/Instagram Gabrielle Union soaked in the sun on vacation.

She completed her Instagram carousel with several photos from an upbeat afternoon with her friends and family, including husband Dwyane Wade, Deirdre Maloney and Jason Bolden. Union kept things casual in a green tennis pullover sweatshirt from Recreational Habits, gray sweatpants and sneakers, with her hair swept into a half-up, half-down style. She also celebrated her daughter Kaavia's School of Rock concert, posting photos and videos of her playing piano and singing into a microphone. Deirdre's children, Lennox and Locke, joined in on the fun as well. "Somewhere between gratitude and a good playlist," Gabrielle captioned her Instagram post.

Gabrielle Union's Summer of Love

Source: @gabunion/Instagram Gabrielle Union twerked on the sand.

On August 2, the former America's Got Talent judge shared more moments from her summer in New York City, including several memories with her man. The couple took a trip to the golf range, indulged in brunch and had a sweet text exchange. "It's our month," Gabrielle wrote, to which Dwyane replied, "Always and forever." The duo started dating in 2009 and have been married since 2014. The basketball star was previously wed to Siohvaughn Funches from 2002 to 2010 and shares two kids with his ex: Zaire, 23, and Zaya, 18. Dwyane is also a father to Xavier, 11, with ex-girlfriend Aja Metoyer, and the legal guardian of his nephew, Dahveon Morris, 21. The NBA alum and Gabrielle share Kaavia, 5.

Source: @gabunion/Instagram Gabrielle Union smiled while walking down the beach.