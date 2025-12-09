gaby ortega goes from social media superstar to wellness advocate and masculinity whisperer

Article continues below advertisement

The DMs started getting weird about six months ago. Men weren't asking Gaby Ortega for the usual things anymore. They were asking about her wellness routine. The former influencer and model, turned wellness advocate, has rebuilt herself into something the industry has no language for: a defector who refuses to apologize and a creator who turned her exit into an expansion of self. “There was a moment in my career within the adult industry when my body started asking for rest,” Ortega says. “I realized that the roles I was being offered no longer represented me — they didn’t align with the woman I was becoming. That’s when I made the decision to take a new direction.”

The prevailing narrative in adult entertainment is simple: you perform until you can't, then you disappear. Ortega has shattered that script by doing something more subversive than quitting. She's redefining the entire economy of desire on her own terms. While most creators churn out content designed for algorithmic virality, Ortega went the opposite direction. She slowed down and started posting gym sessions and breathwork videos. It wasn’t long before the testimonials from followers started pouring in, crediting her with helping them "see sensuality in a softer way." Her engagement actually intensified and her community grew not despite the pivot, but because of it. To that end, Ortega is proving you can build influence without performing trauma, without the manufacture of crisis and without feeding the content beast that devours most creators. "The roles I was being offered no longer represented me," she explains. Translation: the industry wanted her to keep playing a character, but she chose to become a person instead. The most rewarding thing, she says, are the countless messages from men saying her content inspired them to start taking care of themselves. Women are also reaching out in droves, thanking her for modeling confidence without performance. This is influencer economics turned inside out.

