Gambling's Biggest Celebrity Stories of 2026 Are Not All Going According to Plan

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America's relationship with gambling has never been more out in the open, and right now it is playing out across two very different storylines happening at the same time. On one side, you have the celebrities turning casino and sports betting brands into some of the most talked-about advertising of the year. On the other, you have the cautionary tales that keep making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Both are fascinating. And both say something about how the US has changed since sports betting went legal across most of the country.

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The NFL's Most Banned Player OK! has covered plenty of sports scandals over the years, but the Brendan Sorsby story is one for the ages. The college quarterback admitted to placing more than 2,900 bets while playing at Indiana and Texas Tech, including bets on his own team's games. The NCAA stripped his eligibility. He tried to leapfrog into the NFL via the supplemental draft. The NFL responded by cancelling the supplemental draft entirely, making him the only player in recent memory to be blocked from the league before even being drafted. Sorsby is now in a gambling addiction recovery programme and preparing for the 2027 NFL Draft. His attorney is fighting the NFL's decision, arguing the league violated its own collective bargaining agreement. The legal argument may have merit. But the optics of a quarterback who placed nearly 3,000 bets on sports while playing college football are difficult to get around. The NFL's response was notable precisely because it came from a league that has DraftKings and FanDuel as major official partners. Stadium signage, broadcast integrations, multi-year deals. The same league that earns hundreds of millions from legal sports betting drew an absolute line at a player who bet on his own games. The distinction matters, but it has not gone unnoticed.

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Drake Posted His Losses to Instagram, and Got Sued Anyway The other major gambling story of 2026 involves someone with rather more money to lose. As Billboard reported, Drake shared a screenshot of nearly $8 million in sports betting losses to Instagram, captioning it with the kind of candour most people reserve for therapy. He then placed an $800,000 bet on an NBA Finals game the same day. Drake has been a prominent face of Stake, the online gambling platform, for several years. What followed the publicity around his gambling has been a wave of lawsuits across multiple US states, with plaintiffs alleging he and others promoted Stake.us to consumers without disclosing that it operates as an unlicensed gambling platform. Cases have been filed in Virginia, Missouri, New Mexico and New Jersey. Drake's legal team disputes the characterisation. None of the lawsuits relates to licensed online casino gaming. They centre specifically on Stake.us, which operates as a sweepstakes casino, a format that has faced increasing regulatory scrutiny in the US. New Jersey banned sweepstakes casinos outright in August 2025. The distinction between a licensed, regulated online casino and an unlicensed sweepstakes platform is receiving significant public attention as a result of these cases.

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The Celebrity Casino Boom Is Still Very Much On The legal and regulatory story around celebrity gambling in the US is moving fast. Luckily, websites like https://online-slot.co.uk/ track the latest news across online slots and casino gaming, covering the regulatory changes, new game launches, and industry developments that sit behind the celebrity headlines. Kendall Jenner fronted Fanatics Betting and Gaming's Super Bowl 60 campaign. Kevin Hart has been the face of DraftKings Casino for long enough that most Americans associate him with the brand. Jon Hamm appears for BetMGM. Neil Patrick Harris sings for Golden Nugget Online Casino. FanDuel built an entire slot game around Rob Gronkowski. The celebrity casino advertising moment in the US is unlike anything the industry has seen before, and it reflects just how far legal gambling has moved from the fringes of entertainment into the mainstream. The stars attaching their names to these platforms are doing so loudly. These are major campaigns running across television, social media and streaming, with budgets to match.