Game Nights At Home Are the New Going Out — And This Limited-Edition Kit Is Leveling It Up
March 6 2026, Published 1:32 a.m. ET
If your group chat has traded late-night reservations for “Who’s hosting?” and “I’ll bring the snacks,” you’re not alone. From board games and card decks to early-evening hangs that don’t require a recovery day, “soft partying” has officially taken over.
Millennials and Gen Z are embracing low-pressure nights in, and tabletop gaming continues to surge globally as more people look for ways to unplug and connect IRL. But there’s one universal game-night dilemma: messy snacks and greasy fingers.
Now, TAST!EZ — known for flavorful, shareable frozen snacks — is giving fans a playful way to snack smarter, and comfier, during board game nights. The brand is taking game night to the next level with a limited-time Game Night Loungewear Kit Giveaway, and it’s as fun as it sounds.
The TAST!EZ Game Night Loungewear Kit was created specifically for snacking and gaming at the same time. The cotton sweat set features tearaway, machine washable napkin sleeves with Y2K-style snap buttons, a pocket for dice or cards, and a bold “Here for the Snacks” graphic on the back.
Each kit also includes snack-inspired playing cards, dice and a selection of TAST!EZ frozen appetizers; basically everything you need to host without the stress.
Ready in minutes in the air fryer or oven, TAST!EZ snacks bring crowd-pleasing flavor without complicated prep. Think crispy Garlic Cheese Curds, snackable Mini Italian-Style Mozzarella Sticks, and elote-inspired Mexican-Style Street Corn Triangles.
A limited number of kits will be released across two drops — March 9 and March 16 at 9 a.m. EDT — and they’re available first-come, first-served via a free giveaway at TastiezGameNight.com.
If your idea of a perfect Friday night includes comfy clothes, competitive energy and a freezer stocked with something crispy and craveable, TAST!EZ has you covered.