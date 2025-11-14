or
Huge Rocker Mauls Donald Trump for Tipping the World Toward Doomsday 

photo of Donald Trump; Gary Numan.
Source: MEGA

Gary Numan launched a blistering attack on Donald Trump.

Nov. 14 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Gary Numan has launched a blistering attack on Donald Trump, accusing the U.S. president of pushing the planet "ever closer to the tipping point" and dismantling vital climate protections that could help avert global catastrophe.

The 67-year-old music pioneer – famed for hits such as Cars and Are 'Friends' Electric? – said he is "properly frightened" by what he sees as a dangerous disregard for environmental warnings. Speaking from his Los Angeles home ahead of his upcoming Telekon 45th anniversary tour, Numan added the world was "running out of time" to prevent irreversible damage.

image of Gary Numan has launched a blistering attack on Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

"It bothers me that we have got Trump and how the warnings about the planet are getting more dire," he said. "The tipping point is coming ever closer and things are moving faster than they thought they were going to with the sea rising. We all know that and we have got Trump, who is systematically undoing all the things that have been put in place to try to help. None of it was enough but instead of building on it he is getting rid of it. It is properly frightening and nerve-racking. I have got three little ones. As a dad, it definitely bothers me."

image of Gary Numan is a longtime advocate for scientific awareness and environmental responsibility.
Source: MEGA

Gary Numan is a longtime advocate for scientific awareness and environmental responsibility.

A longtime advocate for scientific awareness and environmental responsibility, Numan's latest remarks reflect his growing unease with political leaders who deny or downplay climate science. A source close to the musician said Numan's frustration has intensified in recent years as he watches "the dismantling of progress by leaders who care more about power than the planet."

The electronic music trailblazer, who helped define the sound of the late 1970s New Wave era, has never shied away from dystopian themes.

His early work with Tubeway Army – and his breakthrough solo career – often imagined a future shaped by machines and isolation. But, he suggested, that once-fictional future now feels uncomfortably real.

Numan rose to fame at just 21, when his robotic performance style and androgynous stage presence made him one of the most striking figures in British pop. By the early 1980s, he had sold over 10 million records, cementing his reputation as one of the most innovative artists of his generation.

image of Gary Numan has been outspoken about Donald Trump.
Source: mega

Now, four decades on, his fears have shifted from technology to humanity's inability to save itself.He said he worries about the world his daughters – Raven, 22, Persia, 20, and Echo Moon, 18 – will inherit. Though often hailed as a nostalgic icon, Numan rejects the idea of living off his past.

"I got into music because I was interested in creating something," he said. "Electric music was important to me. It not only gave me the opportunity to write songs, but the very sounds themselves were the sounds you had never heard before. I was obsessed by that. I have never lost that."

image of The musician was diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome.
Source: MEGA

Born in Hammersmith, West London, Numan now lives quietly in Los Angeles with his wife, Gemma, and their daughters. Diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome, he describes his home life as a sanctuary. "I have got my own little bubble and I love it," he said. "My family makes me really happy and my kids. They have not turned into those horrible zombie kids which some teens can. They are lovely to be around. I just try to keep the world at arms length from all of us."

The Telekon 45th Anniversary Tour begins later this month.

