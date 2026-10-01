Politics Gavin Newsom Says Joe Rogan Is Too Scared to Have Him on Podcast and 'Expose His Listeners to the Truth' Source: MEGA Gavin Newsom continued his feud with Joe Rogan in a recent YouTube video. Adam Downer Oct. 1 2026, Published 1:43 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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California Governor Gavin Newsom took a shot at Joe Rogan, claiming the popular podcaster won't invite him onto his show because he “doesn't want to be confronted with the b------- he spews." The 58-year-old governor made the comment when he was asked by YouTuber Shelby Church if he was interested in appearing on podcasts like "The Joe Rogan Experience" and "Call Her Daddy."

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Newsom Says Rogan Is Scared to Have Him On

Source: MEGA Gavin Newsom called Joe Rogan a 'BS artist.'

Newsom claimed Rogan "won't have me on." The governor, who has appeared in conversations with conservatives including Sean Hannity and Charlie Kirk, noted he prides himself on chatting with people he's disagreed with, but alleges Rogan is scared to talk to him. "He's a b------- artist in political terms," Newsom said. “I'm happy to confront him, but he won't do it. Now, I'm not even interested because it's been two years of him just bashing me on a weekly basis.”

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Rogan Has Long Bashed Newsom

Source: MEGA Joe Rogan has criticized Gavin Newsom in the past.

Rogan has consistently criticized Newsom in similar terms. The 59-year-old podcaster has also called Newsom a "b------- artist," arguing that the only reason he gained political power is because he never faced serious competition. In October 2025, Rogan dismissed Newsom's potential 2028 presidential aspirations, saying, "You can’t...ruin a state and say, ‘Guys, that was just practice. Once I get in as president, I’m gonna fix it...' You have the highest unemployment. You have the highest homelessness."

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Their Feud Stretches Back Several Years

Source: MEGA Newsom has been needling Rogan about the podcaster's refusal to invite him on.

Newsom has been consistent with his opinion toward Rogan. After the podcaster's 2025 rant against him, Newsom fired back on X, penning, "Joe Rogan is too [chicken emoji] to have me on his show and expose his listeners to the truth." The pair shared similar salvos in April 2026. On his podcast, Rogan said he believed Newsom was a "corrupt," "cardboard cutout" of a person. Newsom replied in a sarcastically Trump-like rant, "JOE 'LITTLE GUY' ROGAN IS TOO CHICKEN TO HAVE ME ON HIS FAILING PODCAST BECAUSE HE KNOW I'D CRUSH HIM."

Newsom's Future Unclear

Source: MEGA Newsom's political future is uncertain, though some believe he could run in the 2028 presidential election.