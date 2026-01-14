Gavin Newsom Taunts MAGA Supporters After Donald Trump's Latest Announcement: You 'Voted for This!'
Jan. 13 2026, Published 8:51 p.m. ET
California Governor Gavin Newsom stirred up MAGA supporters by openly criticizing President Donald Trump's plan to roll back air pollution regulations.
In a meme shared on Newsom's official X account on Monday, January 12, an AI-generated photo depicted a man wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat and an American-flag patterned outfit, choking on thick fumes as factories were seen in the background.
Gavin Newsom Mocked Donald Trump's Air Pollution Plan
"I voted for this," a speech balloon quotes the man saying. Newsom, 58, included a repost of a New York Times article, with the headline, "Breaking News: The EPA will stop considering lives saved when setting pollution limits and instead only calculate the cost to businesses."
Newsom's post drew mixed reactions, though some MAGA supporters were quick to voice their stance.
"Despite your stupid f------ picture-yes I did vote for this," one MAGA supporter wrote, while another added, "Says the state that has smog worse than any other."
Users Agreed With Gavin Newsom
Others agreed with Newsom and believe the deregulation will lead to more Americans getting sick from fumes.
One Newsom supporter wrote, "Just more evidence, as if we needed any, that this administration doesn’t give a s--- about us and is actively and deliberately making it more likely we will get sick & die."
A second added, "Just great. Now with less funding for cancer research America is going to have a tumor epidemic."
The 'New York Times' Exposed Donald Trump's Air Pollution Plan
According to a New York Times article published on January 13, the Environmental Protection Agency, which has long assigned a dollar value to lives saved and health problems avoided, weakened air pollution rules to prioritize big business.
The Trump Administration reportedly plans to stop weighing the public health benefits and instead focus on the costs to the industry.
Lee Zeldin Slammed the 'New York Times' Report
The initiative, led by Trump appointee Lee Zeldin, was described in the article as a "seismic shift" in the agency's mission to protect both the environment and human life.
Zeldin, 45, slammed the outlet's reporting on social media, writing, “Cute BS headline. Entirely untrue, but the NY Times won’t ever let the truth get in the way of their desire to dumb down their readers. The [NYT] posted this ENTIRELY AWARE that EPA will continue considering lives saved when setting pollution limits.”