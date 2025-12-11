'There Is Some Drama': Gayle King Hints 'Changes' Are Coming to 'CBS Mornings' Amid Major Shake-Up

Article continues below advertisement

Gayle King is bracing for “changes” at CBS Mornings as the network goes through a major shake-up.

Source: Sherri/YouTube Gayle King said 'CBS Mornings' is facing some upcoming 'changes.'

During her sit-down on Sherri, airing Friday, December 12, King opened up about Tony Dokoupil’s big move to become the new anchor of CBS Evening News — a decison that naturally raises questions about the future of their morning show.

“Tony’s promotion is certainly going to mean changes at CBS Mornings. There’s no question about that, so we shall see,” she said.

King also addressed the chatter that she’s being pushed out of her role, a rumor that has been gaining steam since the network began restructuring.

Source: Sherri/YouTube The broadcast journalist addressed rumors about being pushed out of her role.

“I saw those rumors. What I say is this: ‘I’m not going to negotiate in the press,’” she told Sherri Shepherd.

“I hear one thing in the building and one thing outside of the building. I’ll be reading one thing, and I’m like, ‘that’s not true,’” she added. “I’ve decided I’m going to stay out of the drama — and there is some drama."

King made it clear she enjoys her gig — and believes the network still wants her there.

“I like the job and I’m told they liked me,” she explained.

She also shared how her family reacted to the rumors.

“My kids call me, and they go, ‘Mom, what’s going on?’ And I go, ‘What have you heard?’ That’s how I look at it,” she said.

As OK! previously reported, controversy has hovered over the show about whether newly appointed CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss plans to keep King in the mornings long-term.

However, the network quickly shut those rumors down.

"There have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026," a CBS News spokesperson told People in October, adding, "She’s a truly valued part of CBS and we look forward to engaging with her about the future."

An insider revealed that King will be moved from her current role on CBS Mornings into a new position elsewhere within CBS. “She will technically stay with the network,” the source told NewsNation. “Gayle will do special projects and bigger interviews — like what Diane Sawyer and Hoda Kotb do.”

King first joined CBS This Morning — the earlier version of CBS Mornings — back in 2011 and currently cohosts alongside Dokoupil and Nate Burleson.

Source: MEGA Gayle King confirmed she enjoys her job and plans to stay.

King then found herself on Donald Trump’s radar after reports claimed her future on CBS was uncertain.

“Gayle King’s career is over. She should have stayed with her belief in Trump. She never had the courage to do so,” he wrote on Truth Social on August 4. “No talent, no ratings, no strength!!!”

When asked about his comments, King kept it simple. “I’m sorry he feels that way, but I like my job, [and will] continue to do my job,” she told TMZ.

Source: MEGA CBS has assured Gayle King that her contract runs through May 2026.

CBS News itself is in the middle of a large transformation under Weiss. Two streaming shows have been cut, about 100 staffers have been laid off and the network has been trimming budgets across divisions. The Late Show With Stephen Colbert was canceled earlier this year, and longtime CBS Evening News anchor John Dickerson announced he’s leaving the network after 16 years.

On October 29, Paramount, CBS’ parent company, also laid off 1,000 employees — including CBS Saturday Morning co-anchors Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson, according to The Los Angeles Times.