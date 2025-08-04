NEWS Gayle King Likely Won't Have Her CBS Contract Renewed After Ratings Plummet From 'Woke' Content: Source Source: mega Gayle King could be making her exit from 'CBS Mornings' after her contract is up in 2026. Molly Byrne Contact us by Email Aug. 4 2025, Published 3:07 p.m. ET

Gayle King has been the face of CBS Mornings since 2012 — but continued leftist-skewed coverage could put an end to her career as soon as May 2026. King signed an estimated $13 million extension contract with CBS until next spring, but according to inside sources, the 70-year-old anchor likely won’t be offered a deal to renew it.

'The Audience Doesn't Want Woke'

Source: mega Gayle King has been with the network since 2012.

“The audience doesn’t want woke. It doesn’t like progressive and provocative bookings,” a source revealed to a news outlet. “The morning show audience wants optimism and cheer and joy, and what they were producing is at odds with audience expectations.” The longtime morning show host has reportedly “dug in” against the network’s attempts to produce unbiased content despite a rapid decrease in ratings.

CBS Ratings Plummet

Source: mega CBS staff reportedly couldn't hide their 'distaste' for the 2024 election results, which may have led to their demise.

In recent months, CBS Mornings viewership has plummeted from 3 million to below 2 million views per day. According to the analytical audience database Nielsen, within the last month, King and co-hosts Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson lost between 20 percent and 30 percent of their target demographic (ages 25 to 54) compared to 2024. A second insider claimed “CBS Mornings lost its curveball” when Donald Trump was elected 47th president because King and network staff couldn’t hide their “distaste” for the election results and were too “shocked” and “sad” to recover from the Republican win.

'The Culture at CBS News Prevents Progress'

Source: mega CBS views have decreased by over 1 million in recent months.

Another source privy to the leftist intentions of the network added that “the culture at CBS News prevents progress.” “There is something just ingrained in a place that was once so great that they can’t quite see the fact that to remain and be great again — whatever that looks like in 2025 and beyond — it requires doing things differently,” the insider added.

Paramount-Skydance Merger

Source: mega Skydance acquired CBS owner, Paramount, for $8.4 billion.