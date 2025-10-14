Gen Z Is Ditching Alcohol at Concerts—Here's What They're Using Instead

Beer lines at concerts used to snake around the entire concourse. Now? Half empty, even at sold-out shows. Meanwhile, security is pulling more vape pens from bags during pat-downs than ever before.

Something shifted in concert culture, and the alcohol industry is quietly freaking out about it. Gen Z just doesn't drink at live music events the way Millennials did.

The Numbers Are Wild

Young adults are drinking way less than previous generations did at the same age. But the drop-off at concerts and festivals hits different—beverage sales to attendees under 27 have fallen measurably at major venues, even though ticket sales to that same group keep climbing.

What replaced all those beer sales? Cannabis. Specifically vapes.

Walk through any festival camping area now, and the smell has changed. Less stale beer, more weed. Security staff will tell you the same thing—they're confiscating way more vape pens than alcohol bottles from underage attendees.

Why Everyone's Switching

Gen Z watched Millennials turn every concert into a sloppy mess. The throwing up in Ubers, the blacked-out Instagram stories, the next-day hangovers that waste entire Sundays. Most younger concertgoers looked at that and said, "nah, we're good."

Social media made being drunk way less appealing, too. Your worst moment used to disappear into someone's forgotten camera roll. Now it lives forever on TikTok. A discreet vape doesn't create the same viral risk as stumbling around with beer sloshing everywhere.

Then there's the practical stuff. Concert beers cost $15-18 at most venues now. That's insane. Plus, the constant bathroom trips, the long lines, and carrying drinks through crowds without spilling them. Products like legal THC vapes sold online fit in your pocket, last the entire show, and don't require leaving your spot every 45 minutes.

Cost matters more to Gen Z than any generation before them. Student debt, high rent, stagnant wages—the financial pressure is real. Spending $75 on five beers versus one vape pen that costs $30 and lasts multiple shows? Pretty obvious choice.

Health awareness plays into it. This generation grew up with way more information about what alcohol actually does to your body. Sleep quality, skin problems, weight gain, liver damage—it's not exactly a secret anymore. Cannabis feels more manageable, especially in controlled doses.