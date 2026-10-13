NEWS Gen Z Turns to Reddit to Find Well-Paying Jobs Needing Little Effort: The Debate Includes Real Estate Sales, Overnight Security and Nuclear Operators Source: UNSPLASH Gen Z has turned to Reddit to find well-paying jobs that require little effort. OK! Staff Oct. 13 2026, Published 8:45 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Gen Z is making good use of social media platforms to find and get jobs that require little effort for big paychecks. Recently, a post on r/AskReddit by u/Riccavd0 asked, "What is the highest-paying job that requires the least amount of skill or effort?" The post received thousands of upvotes and sparked a debate about jobs and the difference between appearing busy and actually being productive.

Article continues below advertisement

Gen Z Discussed Jobs in Real Estate Sales & Overnight Security

Source: UNSPLASH Gen Z searched on Reddit to find and get jobs that require little effort for big paychecks.

Among the jobs discussed were real estate sales, overnight security, corporate board positions, and even nuclear operators. One of the top-voted replies in the discussion suggested that a career as a real estate agent could be very profitable. While critics argued that agents can earn large commissions from clients buying and selling properties, others justified the earnings with the reasoning that the job requires complicated transactions.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: UNSPLASH One of the top-voted replies in the discussion suggested that a career as a real estate agent could be very profitable.

According to the reports from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median annual wage for real estate sales agents was $52,830 in May 2025. Though real estate agents earn from clients, their earnings generally depend on commissions, market conditions, and experience, as well as their ability to secure clients in the first place. Not to mention, this particular profession also requires agents to work irregular hours and spend a significant amount of time networking. On the other hand, jobs that seem quiet or routine might involve long shifts, inconvenient working hours, or significant responsibilities.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: UNSPLASH Other Redditors discussed overnight security jobs and positions involving having to monitor industrial facilities.

Meanwhile, other Redditors discussed overnight security jobs and positions involving having to monitor industrial facilities. One user even shared their personal experience in the field, claiming that they earned around $27 per hour as a security guard in a parking lot. On the other hand, another person said their job involved looking after retail merchandise displays overnight. Another commenter claimed to know a worker at a nuclear power plant who reportedly earned around a whopping $130,000 a year while working a relatively small number of long shifts each month.

Redditors Also Discussed Nuclear Power Plant Workers' Jobs

Source: UNSPLASH A worker at a nuclear power plant who reportedly earned around a whopping $130,000 a year while working a relatively small number of long shifts each month.