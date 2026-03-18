Gen Z’s Approach to Personal Finance: How Youth-Focused Crypto Education Is Powering Fintech Growth

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Gen Z is no stranger to investing. Some analysts have described Gen Z as an increasingly investment-engaged generation. The most popular target for their investment capital is US growth stocks, with a whopping 23% of Gen Z dollars going towards crypto stocks. It’s clear that Gen Z has a real thirst for investments and a high tolerance for risk. The problem is that the next logical step for Gen Z, investing directly in crypto assets, needs a unique, cautious, and curious approach. To get them ready for their next steps in digital investing, fintech platforms are stepping up with on-demand educational content to show Gen Z the ropes. The stakes are high, but the opportunities can seem endless. The Crypto Knowledge Gap Polls make it clear that Gen Z is not afraid of crypto, but how well do they understand how it works? A YouGov poll from last year shows that Gen Z respondents largely admitted to having big gaps in their knowledge. Specifically, 54% said they either have never had crypto explained to them, or that they “don’t feel comfortable explaining it” to others if asked to do so. Just over 5% said they needed to have crypto explained to them 3-5 or more times until they felt comfortable explaining it to others.

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Source: Image credit: YouGov

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Gen Z had a slight advantage over the general US population in the poll in terms of their comfort level with crypto, but it still shows how most are still trying to wrap their heads around how it all works. And who can blame them? They are already ahead of the game, yet many are still finding crypto hard to nail down. That shows the problem isn’t with Gen Z. The market needs a solution that bridges this gap. Onboarding Gen Z into the Crypto World with Education Many digital finance apps now include introductory tools and educational features designed to help users learn basic investing concepts. Similarly, the largest crypto player in the industry has taken investor education to the next level. Binance CMO Rachel Conlan said recently, “Education is at the heart of Binance’s mission to democratize access to crypto globally. We invest heavily in accessible, multilingual educational content and programs. If crypto is going to reach the next billion users, education must evolve alongside the product.” Conlan continued by explaining their further investment in education through Binance Academy, “Binance Academy underwent a complete website redesign to create a clearer, more intuitive learning experience tailored especially for beginners eager to understand Web3 and crypto. We also expanded our structured learning catalog by adding six new courses developed in partnership with leading universities, blockchain networks, and industry organizations. This commitment ensures that as the ecosystem grows, users have access to high-quality, accessible education that empowers them to participate confidently and responsibly.”

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The company is even offering a parent-guided learning account for children called Binance Junior, which the company announced in December. What you won’t find on these modern fintech platforms is educational content aimed at steering people towards government bonds, savings accounts or other legacy financial products that just don’t apply to Gen Z and what they need to meet their money goals. Instead, they tend to focus on crypto, stocks, and digital finance alternatives like gold and silver futures. Here’s What Is Known and Not Known Gen Z participation in investing appears to be increasing. Cryptocurrency appears to attract a significant level of interest among Gen Z, much more so than prior generations. They aren’t very afraid of risk, and some surveys suggest that many younger investors prioritize growth opportunities. What many in Gen Z are hunting for now is most likely clarity and wisdom for the new blockchain-driven economy. According to FINRA, about half of them “learn about investing and finances primarily through social media”, and even more go to YouTube and other platforms.

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Source: Image credits: Binance