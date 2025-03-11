'Disgusting!': Gene Simmons Called Out for Charging People $12,495 to Be His Personal Assistant for 1 Day

KISS rocker Gene Simmons is being called out after it was reported he was charging fans $12,495 to be his personal assistant for the day.

The offer, which is being billed as “The Ultimate Gene Simmons Experience,” lets one fan be his “band roadie” and assistant for a show on his upcoming tour with the Gene Simmons Band.

“You will meet up with Gene and GS band members early in the day (either at his hotel or designated location) to go over the band’s show day schedule,” the band’s website states.

Those who purchase the experience will also be made a Gene Simmons Band Team Crew member for the entire day and be gifted with a shirt, hat and VIP laminate. They will get to dine with him — either at the hotel or backstage at the venue — and will assist the band in setting up for the show. Aside from other technical items, such as sound check, those who spring for the package will be introduced by Simmons onstage during the concert. They will also be allowed to bring one guest with them, get four items signed and leave their day with a used bass signed by the rockstar.

The experience notes photos will be allowed to be taken the entire evening.