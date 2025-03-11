'Disgusting!': Gene Simmons Called Out for Charging People $12,495 to Be His Personal Assistant for 1 Day
KISS rocker Gene Simmons is being called out after it was reported he was charging fans $12,495 to be his personal assistant for the day.
The offer, which is being billed as “The Ultimate Gene Simmons Experience,” lets one fan be his “band roadie” and assistant for a show on his upcoming tour with the Gene Simmons Band.
“You will meet up with Gene and GS band members early in the day (either at his hotel or designated location) to go over the band’s show day schedule,” the band’s website states.
Those who purchase the experience will also be made a Gene Simmons Band Team Crew member for the entire day and be gifted with a shirt, hat and VIP laminate. They will get to dine with him — either at the hotel or backstage at the venue — and will assist the band in setting up for the show. Aside from other technical items, such as sound check, those who spring for the package will be introduced by Simmons onstage during the concert. They will also be allowed to bring one guest with them, get four items signed and leave their day with a used bass signed by the rockstar.
The experience notes photos will be allowed to be taken the entire evening.
For fans who opt not to go for the “Ultimate Experience,” they can still fork over $6,500 to $12,500 for the opportunity to meet him, pose for pictures, get autographs and bring three friends along for the journey.
“You will find that Gene Simmons is very down-to-earth, funny and knowledgeable on almost any subject,” the website shares.
People flocked to social media platform X to mock the “God of Thunder” singer's offer.
“Wait… pay you… to work FOR you, Gene?” one user wrote. “The maths aren’t mathing… like, at all.”
“Shouldn’t he be paying someone to be his roadie and PA for the day?” another member asked. “Not like he’s short of a bob or two is it?”
Others piped in about how money hungry Simmons is, with one user noting he “authorized KISS coffins so he could make a dollar, says it all about the money grabbing c------,” while stated he’d “do anything to make a buck."
Someone else noted he’s a “money grabbing d---.”
More negative comments were made, with one X member calling it “disgusting” as he “doesn’t need the money” and could “give it for free to a true fan and make their day.”