NEWS GENTV Premiers Skillhouse During Sundance Scares Up a Storm in Park City, With Social Media’s Biggest Names Leading the Charge

Park City, UT—For one unforgettable evening, the line between social media and cinema blurred under the glittering lights of the Wasatch Range. In a whirlwind of red carpet moments, VIP jet arrivals, and epic after-party celebrations, the influencer-driven horror film Skillhouse made its highly anticipated world premiere over the weekend. An Influencer-Fueled Phenomenon In a time when social media stardom often outpaces traditional celebrity, Skillhouse deftly capitalizes on the modern hunger for online fame—then turns that hunger into horror. Produced by Ryan Kavanaugh and Shane Valdez under the GenTV banner in partnership with media powerhouse Group Black, the film and its massive online presence herald a new wave of influencer-focused entertainment. Serving as the first in a planned multi-film collaboration, it arrives as a genre-bending, boundary-pushing project that has already captured the internet’s attention.

Article continues below advertisement

A High-Stakes Plot SkillHouse’s premise holds a mirror up to the competitive world of viral stardom: Ten top influencers are abducted and thrust into a lethal game where every round’s loser is dispatched by a masked figure called the “Triller Killer.” As a live global audience votes to determine each fate, the question becomes not just who is the most popular, but how far someone will go to hold onto fame. Featuring a script and direction from Saw veteran Josh Stolberg, the film doesn’t shy away from chilling suspense and blood-curdling twists, creating a sinister spin on our collective obsession with likes and followers. Star-Studded Cast The film pulls together an eclectic mix of established talent and social media superstars. Bryce Hall and Hannah Stocking, two luminaries on influencer platforms, lead the pack. They’re joined by multi-hyphenate star 50 Cent and character actor Neal McDonough, with newcomer McCarrie McCausland rounding out the ensemble. During a lively red carpet appearance, Hall admitted even he was surprised at how well the film turned out, saying, “I am really happy with how it ended up—everything I hoped for and more.” A Disruptive Debut Before the big-screen unveiling, producers teased a ten-minute clip on GenTV’s streaming platform, drawing millions of paying viewers and shattering site records. The staggering response tallied up to over 100 million page views, igniting significant interest from major studios. Hall hinted that a broader distribution deal is on the horizon, though details remain under wraps. “The amount of studios who have been approaching is both overwhelming and a testament to how well the film turned out,” he shared.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

An Exclusive Affair The weekend’s festivities began at the scenic Black Rock Resort outside Park City. Scores of influencers, including the film’s cast, arrived by private jet from Los Angeles. Energy buzzed as the select group filled the resort’s screening room for SkillHouse’s inaugural showing. The entourage then made its way to the Music Lodge at Treasure Mountain Inn on Main Street, one of the most coveted venues during the city’s annual film festivities. Gala at the Music Lodge Inside the post-premiere soiree, cast members and social media heavyweights mingled beneath swirling lights while sipping signature El Mar margaritas and sampling refined bites like tuna tartare and chicken parm skewers. Renowned DJ and brand expert Mick flew in from Brooklyn to spin a set that reverberated through the walls of the historic space. The result was an electric atmosphere worthy of the film’s fusion of digital culture and cinematic tension. Influencers in Attendance Onlookers were treated to a who’s-who of social media. Among the many influential guests: Mads Lewis, Griffin Johnson, Sara Saffari, Dawson Day, Oscar Guerra, Tayla Stevenson, and Macy Broyles. Their combined following easily surpassed 700 million across various platforms, generating a viral surge in hashtags like #SkillHouse and #GenTV. The Powerhouse Behind the Scenes Producers Ryan Kavanaugh, Shane Valdez, and Brad Baskin joined Group Black’s Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer, Bonin Bough, on the red carpet and at the after-party. Group Black’s mission to elevate underrepresented voices and tap into the power of the New Majority was palpably on display, evident in the diverse talent both on-screen and behind the camera.