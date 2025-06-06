George Clooney Predicts 'Charming' Donald Trump's Time in the White House Will Eventually Come to an End: 'He's Finished'

During a Wednesday, June 4, interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN , Clooney discussed the president’s celebrity status giving him a leg up on others looking to take his place in 2028.

Well-known democrat George Clooney suggested Republicans will have a hard time finding a suitable candidate to replace Donald Trump after his presidential legacy is over — and it will be over, the actor emphasized despite the POTUS claiming he may run again.

The actor emphasized that Donald Trump will one day be 'finished' at the White House.

“He’s a celebrity, and he’s the president [of the] United States, and so he has been elected. Duly elected, fair deal,” the actor stated. “I’m not complaining about that. That’s how it works. That’s how this democracy works.”

“But he’s also a celebrity, and he is charming. And to the people who like him, they think he’s funny. To a great many others, they don’t,” he continued.

“So when [Trump] is finished — and he will be finished — they’re going to have to go looking for someone who can deliver the message that he delivered with the same kind of charisma, and they don’t have that,” Clooney noted.