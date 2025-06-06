George Clooney Predicts 'Charming' Donald Trump's Time in the White House Will Eventually Come to an End: 'He's Finished'
Well-known democrat George Clooney suggested Republicans will have a hard time finding a suitable candidate to replace Donald Trump after his presidential legacy is over — and it will be over, the actor emphasized despite the POTUS claiming he may run again.
During a Wednesday, June 4, interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN, Clooney discussed the president’s celebrity status giving him a leg up on others looking to take his place in 2028.
George Clooney Admits Donald Trump Is 'Charming'
“He’s a celebrity, and he’s the president [of the] United States, and so he has been elected. Duly elected, fair deal,” the actor stated. “I’m not complaining about that. That’s how it works. That’s how this democracy works.”
“But he’s also a celebrity, and he is charming. And to the people who like him, they think he’s funny. To a great many others, they don’t,” he continued.
“So when [Trump] is finished — and he will be finished — they’re going to have to go looking for someone who can deliver the message that he delivered with the same kind of charisma, and they don’t have that,” Clooney noted.
George Clooney Worries Donald Trump Will Target Him
The two-time Oscar winner admitted he was concerned about Trump targeting him after making his public remarks but continued to speak about the political figure regardless of his worry.
“Everybody worries about it,” Clooney told Cooper of his fear. “But if you spend your life worrying about things, then you won‘t do things.”
George Clooney Wants to Set an Example for His Children
The Money Monster star continued by saying his intention in speaking his truth was solely to show his and Amal Clooney’s twin kids, Ella and Alexander, 7, that it is OK to be honest.
“We, like everybody, we have a family and we have a life and we try to live and do the things as the best example for our kids,” George said. “I want to be able to look my kids in the eye and say where we stood and what we did at certain times in history. And I have no problem with that.”
Donald Trump Calls George Clooney a 'Fake Movie Actor'
In the past, Donald has been vocal about his disdain for the “second-rate movie star.” After George wrote an op-ed in July 2024 suggesting Joe Biden drop out of the 2024 election, Donald slammed the Tomorrowland actor in a Truth Social post.
“So now fake movie actor George Clooney, who never came close to making a great movie, is getting into the act,” the president wrote. “Clooney should get out of politics and go back to television. Movies never really worked for him!!!”