George Clooney Confessed to Getting 'Barely-Walking Drunk' and 'Blasted' at the 2025 Tony Awards

Photo of Amal and George Clooney
Source: MEGA

George Clooney divulged he got drunk after losing at the 2025 Tony Awards.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 6 2025, Published 4:50 p.m. ET

George Clooney had one too many drinks after the 2025 Tony Awards.

Clooney was nominated that evening for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play for his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck.

In a Monday, October 6, interview with Esquire, the actor, 64, revealed he got seriously intoxicated during the June event.

"I got blasted. Barely-walking drunk, you know?" admitted the Broadway star, who did not win the award. "[I] came home with Amal, and I was just laughing. We’re lying in bed, and I go, ‘Well, I caught up for all my abstinence in one night.' I was sick all day the next day. It was hysterical. I was like high school drunk. Like dumba-- drunk."

Clooney's drunken evening came after cutting out liquor for six months during his theater stint, as he didn't want to harm his voice or sleep schedule. He also wanted to avoid hangovers, which he has become prone to as he has matured.

However, his alcohol consumption was never a concern.

"I’ve had periods where, I wouldn’t say it was a problem — I never woke up and drunk or anything," he said. "But I’d have runs where I’d get pretty toasty every night."

George Clooney Admits to Showing Up to Set Drunk

The One Fine Day alum addressed his drinking issues in the past when he reminisced about showing up buzzed to set in 1996.

"I woke up at five in the morning. I was like, 'I feel okay.' Then I looked in the mirror, and I was like, 'Oh, I’m still drunk,'" he recounted in a 2021 interview alongside costar Michelle Pfeiffer. "I got to the set, and we walked to the trailer, and I sat down, and you looked at me. You go, 'What?' And I was like, 'I didn’t know we were going to work today.' And you go, 'You’re still drunk.'"

MORE ON:
George Clooney

He used Listerine so that Pfeiffer wouldn't have to smell the alcohol in his breath as they filmed together.

"It’s a scene we did in a oner where you and I are talking back and forth to each other," he recalled. "I kept trying to spray whatever mouth spray I could because I smelled like a..."

"Like a brewery," Pfeiffer finished his sentence.

"Like a distillery," Clooney agreed.

George Clooney's Past Drug Use

During Monday's interview with Esquire, the TV star also reflected on past drug use in the '80s.

"Eighty-two, I tried — I did blow and stuff. I used to make jokes about how I did too many drugs, but the truth is, it was never a big issue for me at all," he confessed. "And look, there was an episode of Taxi where they’re all doing blow. At the time, it was like, 'No, this is not like heroin. It’s not addictive.' But then it was like, 'Oh, well, it’s actually pretty f------ bad.' Plus, it was all cut with mannitol. The baby laxative. Everybody would do a line and then take a s---."

