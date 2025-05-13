George Clooney 'Shaken to His Core' When Joe Biden Didn't Recognize Him

In Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, a book by news personality Jake Tapper and reporter Alex Thompson, they detailed a fundraiser in 2024 where they alleged Biden did not know who he was speaking to when conversing with George Clooney.

“Clooney was shaken to his core,” Tapper and Thompson wrote. “The president hadn’t recognized him, a man he had known for years. Clooney had expressed concern about Biden’s health before — a White House aide had told him a few months before that they were working on getting the president to take longer steps when he walked — but obviously the problem went far beyond his gait. This was much graver.”

This interaction was in stark contrast to the last time Biden and Clooney had been together at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors where Biden referred to him as “Amal Clooney’s husband.”

At the fundraiser, Jake and Alex noted Joe was “slow and almost catatonic” with “obvious brain freezes and clear signs of a mental slide.”