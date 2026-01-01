or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
George clooney
ENTERTAINMENT

George Clooney Remembers Hilarious 'Golden Girls' Cameo: 'Who Wasn't a Fan?'

Photo of George Clooney
Source: MEGA

George Clooney reflected on his hilarious cameo as Bobby Hopkins in the iconic sitcom 'The Golden Girls.'

Profile Image

Jan. 1 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

George Clooney reflects fondly on his time spent on the beloved set of The Golden Girls, recalling which cast member brought him the most joy during filming.

image of George Clooney shared he had a great time filming 'The Golden Girls.'
Source: MEGA

George Clooney shared he had a great time filming 'The Golden Girls.'

The Academy Award-winning actor, 64, made a memorable guest appearance in a 1987 episode of the iconic sitcom, where he played undercover detective Bobby Hopkins.

In a trailer for The Golden Girls: 40 Years of Laughter & Friendship – Special Edition of 20/20, Clooney joins a star-studded lineup, including Kelly Ripa, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Laverne Cox and Mario Lopez, to discuss the show's enduring impact.

Source: @ABCNews/YouTube
image of 'The Golden Girls' ran for seven seasons and earned 68 Emmy nominations.
Source: @ABCNews/YouTube

'The Golden Girls' ran for seven seasons and earned 68 Emmy nominations.

The Golden Girls!” Clooney beams in the teaser as the clip transitions to Ralph, 68, who enthuses, “Who wasn’t a fan of The Golden Girls?”

The montage showcases archival footage of Betty White as Rose Nylund, Rue McClanahan as Blanche Devereaux, and Bea Arthur as Dorothy Zbornak, along with Estelle Getty as Sophia Petrillo.

George clooney

Speaking about the show, Clooney acknowledges Arthur's comedic prowess: “She made me laugh harder than anybody.”

During his guest spot, Clooney teamed up with Joseph Campanella, who played Detective Al Mullins, as they kept a watchful eye on their Miami neighbors suspected of jewelry theft. Clooney’s character later gets injured while attempting to catch the thieves, leading to a memorable hospital visit from the Golden Girls.

image of George Clooney played a detective named Bobby Hopkins on 'The Golden Girls.'
Source: @TheDrewBarrymoreShow/YouTube

George Clooney played a detective named Bobby Hopkins on 'The Golden Girls.'

During an October 2022 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Clooney expressed admiration for the entire cast. “Bea Arthur was the funniest person in the world. They were all hysterically funny, but Bea Arthur really made me laugh,” he said. “She was filthy, filthy funny. Filthy. But great. They could get away with stuff that if those women were 30, they could’ve never said on network television. But they could do anything they wanted, and they would get away with it. It was so much fun.”

image of George Clooney appeared on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' and talked about his time on 'The Golden Girls.'
Source: @TheDrewBarrymoreShow/YouTube

George Clooney appeared on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' and talked about his time on 'The Golden Girls.'

Source: @TheDrewBarrymoreShow/YouTube

The Golden Girls aired for seven seasons from 1985 to 1992 and has since become a timeless classic available for streaming on Hulu.

In September, the series marked its 40th anniversary, securing an impressive 68 Emmy nominations during its original run

